Giants Disrespected Ahead of Opener, Broncos Coach Has Strong Daniel Jones Take

The New York Giants enter Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season very much as they did for the majority of the season prior — as underdogs. The Denver Broncos are 1.5 point favorites heading into Sunday’s tilt in East Rutherford. Yet, while the spread is fairly close and both teams’ talent levels are viewed in a similar fashion by the masses, that didn’t stop former Broncos running back Montee Ball from giving the Giants some bulletin board material this week.

“Giants should be a walk. A cakewalk,” Ball said on the Broncos Breakdown podcast. “We should go into New York and obviously come out with a W there.”

To further rub it in, Ball showed more faith — albeit not much — in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ chances of knocking off his former team the following week. “Jacksonville, who knows. They’re looking like they’re putting their pieces together. Still a young team. Young, young team. Obviously Trevor Lawrence, very, very young, of course. I think that we’ll be able to get him rattled for sure because he’s gonna play against the top defense [in] Week 2.”

For what it’s worth, the Broncos haven’t opened a season with a Week 1 victory since 2018 and finished the 2020 season losing five of their final six games.

