Giants Have 45 Reasons to Love New O-Line Coach Carmen Bricillo

Bobby Johnson’s out and Carmen Bricillo is in as offensive line coach for the New York Giants. There are 45 reasons for the Giants to be excited about Bricillo’s arrival from the Las Vegas Raiders.

That number represents the difference in sacks allowed by the Raiders and Giants this season. Bricillo’s line gave up 40 sacks, 45 fewer than the number surrendered by the Giants.

The hiring was confirmed on Thursday, January 11 by Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. He also referenced Bricillo’s time with the New England Patriots.

The #Giants have hired Carmen Bricillo as their offensive line coach. He coached the Patriots’ line in 2020-21, then did good work with the Las Vegas Raiders’ line. Also knows the protection schemes Brian Daboll likes to run. Inherits a line on a Giants offense that allowed… — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 11, 2024

Improving pass protection will be Bricillo’s main focus, but his arrival could also positively impact the Giants in other areas. Notably in the running game, where Big Blue could even revive a forgotten position.

Fixing Pass Protection the Priority for Carmen Bricillo

The Giants can’t give up 85 sacks in a season again, but Bricillo faces a number of challenges improving protection. Those challenges begin with “figuring out how to salvage Evan Neal’s career — the No. 7-overall pick in the 2022 draft profiles as an injury-plagued bust after two seasons — and if he moves to guard or stays at right tackle,” per the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy.

Neal’s future isn’t the only problem facing Bricillo. There’s also a lack of talent around left tackle Andrew Thomas and center John Michael Schmitz. As Dunleavy also noted, Johnson was unable to improve “Neal, Schmitz, Josh Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan — four of general manager Joe Schoen’s draft picks.”

Bricillo wasn’t exactly working with elite talent for the Raiders, but, he still managed to construct a solid line. It’s a group Zoltan Buday of Pro Football Focus noted “tied for the sixth-highest pass-blocking efficiency rating (86.3) in the NFL in 2023.”

Significantly, Bricillo kept the Raiders’ O-line playing at a high level even while standout left tackle Kolton Miller dealt with a shoulder injury that cost him four games. If he can work similar magic for the Giants, Bricillo will improve the existing group without major investment.

That’s something he saw legendary line coach Dante Scarnecchia do for the Patriots. Scarnecchia praised Bricillo as a “very smart guy, good football coach, great work ethic,” per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Couldn't pretend to know much about new Giants OL coach Carmen Bricillo, since I hadn't heard of him until two days ago. But I've heard very strong reviews in the past few hours from people who have worked with him. Bricillo joined the Patriots in 2019 as an offensive assistant,… — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) January 12, 2024

Getting more than Johnson did from the blockers already on the roster could extend to Bricillo transforming the Giants’ rushing attack.

Giants Running Game Could Look a Lot Different Based on Raiders Offense

Bricillo’s first season with the Raiders saw Josh Jacobs lead the NFL in rushing. Many of his 1,653 yards came when running behind a fullback.

The position hasn’t been used by the Giants on head coach Brian Daboll’s watch, but Bricillo knows the value of a fullback. He outlined the plus points during a coaching clinic, per Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants.

Giants OL Coach Carmen Bricillo has an entire clinic on ways to utilize a fullback in the run game so how about the Giants invest in a fullback pic.twitter.com/M6R15VyG9g — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) January 11, 2024

If the Giants do switch things up to include a blocking back, Raiders’ fullback Jakob Johnson is a free agent, per Spotrac.com. So is Keith Smith, a veteran who has knocked open running lanes for Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier with the Atlanta Falcons.

Switching to a fullback-led ground attack would serve the Giants well, whether or not Pro-Bowl running back Saquon Barkley returns. He doesn’t want the franchise tag, but Barkley will be tough to replace as one of the most talented and versatile runners in the league.

Putting a blocker in front of his replacement, behind a line bolstered by Bricillo’s coaching, would keep the Giants strong on the ground. Then the new coach will be left to apply his main focus to fortifying pass protection.