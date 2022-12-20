Giants Have Chance to Poach 24-Year-Old WR From Chiefs

The New York Giants haven’t gotten close to enough from the wide receiver position in 2022.

Big Blue currently holds an 8-5-1 record, but journeyman Richie James leads the Giants’ receivers with 42 catches. The fact remains that New York’s receiving group is thin and could use extra depth for their potential playoff run.

New York visited with free-agent Odell Beckham Jr., but his market is at a standstill with the playoffs approaching soon.

With no buzz surrounding a reunion between Beckham and the Giants, the team can consider signing Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Bryan Edwards off their practice squad.

Bryan Edwards’ History

A college football standout at South Carolina, Edwards holds numerous career records for the Gamecocks including receptions (234), receiving yards (3,045) and receiving touchdowns (22). His collegiate success made the 6-3 and 212-pound wideout an intriguing pickup in the third round for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.

The 24-year-old Edwards had modest production in year two, catching 34 catches for 571 yards and 3 touchdowns last season. But a new regime arrive in Las Vegas this year and Edwards was traded to the Atlanta Falcons back in May after spending his first two seasons with the Raiders. He was eventually waived by Atlanta after posting just three catches for 15 yards in six game appearances this season.

Kansas City picked up Edwards after his November 28 release from the Falcons. But he has stayed in their practice squad and remains a fit as a “poaching” signing for any team who wants him added through waivers.

If the Giants were to sign Edwards, the team would have to release someone off the 53-man roster. Remember, Edwards would count toward the team’s main roster for three weeks if signed, even if he is released.

The Giants have six active receivers on the depth chart and it’s likely one would have to be removed.

Giants wide receiver David Sills is a plausible candidate to be released. While Sills has caught 11 receptions for 106 yards in 2022, he’s had just one offensive snap in the team’s last four games and has yet to see one snap on special teams this season.

Giants Injury Report for Matchup Against Vikings

According to Giants head coach Brian Daboll, defensive backs Adoree’ Jackson and safety Xavier McKinney are unlikely to be active for Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Daboll told reporters on Tuesday that McKinney, who’s on the NFI list due to a fractured left hand he suffered in the team’s bye week, will not have his 21-day evaluation window opened this week. That means he won’t return to practice.

Jackson hasn’t played since Week 11 against the Detroit Lions after suffering a sprained MCL injury while getting tackled on a punt return.

The team held a walk-through on Tuesday. According to the projected Giants’ injury report, offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) didn’t not practice, while offensive tackle Evan Neal (shoulder), outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (elbow), tight end Nick Vannett (shoulder) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) were all deemed limited.