Giants Sign Veteran Tight End for New Contract

The New York Giants announced on Monday, January 23 they have signed tight end Chris Myarick to a reserve/futures contract for the 2023 season.

Earlier on Monday, the Giants also announced signed reserve/future contracts with defensive tackle Vernon Butler, running back Jashaun Corbin, offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, cornerback Zyon Gilbert, offensive lineman Devery Hamilton, wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, wide receiver Dre Miller, wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton, wide receiver Makai Polk and safety Trenton Thompson.

Big Blue had previously signed offensive lineman Solomon Kindley to a futures contract.

All of the players that signed with the Giants on January 23 were on the team’s practice squad this season. Many of them were also elevated for games or spent time on the active roster.

Futures contract lock in a spot on the 90-man offseason roster for players who didn’t finish the season on the 53-man active roster. Players signed to futures contracts usually get a one-year minimum contract with little or no guaranteed money.

The Giants now have a total of 12 reserve/future contracts for the 2023 season.

The Giants have begun to make moves after their demoralizing divisional-round playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on January 21.

More on Chris Myarick

Myarick began his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. Two years later, the Giants signed him to the practice squad on September 2, 2021. He was elevated to the team’s 53-man roster for the first time on November 22 and had his first pass target in that game. Then, he had his first reception against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, catching a 1-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones. He finished the 2021 season with theree receptions for 17 yards.

The 27-year-old Myarick appeared in the Giants’ first 16 games of the season and caught seven of eight targets for 65 yards during that span. He ended the season on New York’s practice squad and wasn’t elevated for the regular-season finale or either of the team’s playoff games.

There was a four-game span in which the Giants hardly utilized Myarick, who played in 19 total offensive snaps during that stretch, including zero in their Week 16 loss against the Minnesota Vikings. New York picked up Nick Vannett in November to serve as the team’s blocking tight end, which decreased Myarick’s playing time mightily.

Giants Waiting on Decisions From Practice Squad Players

In the NFL, any member of a team’s practice squad has the possibility of signing a futures contract after the season with the respective team. Yet, there are players from the Giants that are weighing their options.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, outside linebacker Quincy Roche is “mulling a futures contract offer” from New York. Quarterback Davis Webb is also someone who has to make a decision on his future. He was given the opportunity to make his first career start in the regular season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles by head coach Brian Daboll.

Duggan also reported that the Giants offered Nigerian offensive lineman Roy Mbaeteka a futures contract, but he did not accept.

New York signed Mbaeteka in April as they made the attempt to develop the 6-foot-7, 315-pounder.