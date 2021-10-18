Joe Judge Confirms Giants WR Suffered Broken Arm in Blowout Rams Loss

Another week, same ol’ injury story. You could make a case that no team has been ravaged by injuries quite like the New York Giants this season. At the helm of their injury woes has been the receiver position, as Big Blue’s reworked receiving corps has spent more time in the tub than they have on the gridiron.
Leading receiver Sterling Shepard missed two games earlier this year with a hamstring. Darius Slayton continues to be sidelined as he nurses a hamstring injury of his own. Big-ticket free-agent Kenny Golladay was inactive in Sunday’s Week 6 blowout due to a hyperextended knee, while rookie Kadarius Toney lasted less than one quarter before exiting the Rams contest with a tweaked ankle. To make matters worse, it looks as if the Giants will be without the services of C.J. Board for an extended period of time moving forward.
Head coach Joe Judge confirmed to reporters following the team’s 38-11 loss, that the third-year pro suffered a broken arm.
“C.J. (Board), I was told he broke his arm,” said Judge. “I don’t know exactly where that’s going to put everything timetable-wise, but he’s a tough kid (and) he does a really good job competing. You hate it for any of the guys, but you hate it for a guy like C.J., who really has pushed through every situation he’s been asked to be in and just keeps finding a way to make himself necessary as a player on the roster.”
Board, the team’s primary kick return specialist this season, sustained the injury on a 38-yard return in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss — his longest return of the season.
The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!
Darnay Holmes Gets Look as Returner, Remains a Defensive Afterthought
In a somewhat surprising move, the Giants turned to second-year cornerback Darnay Holmes to shoulder return duties after Board was carted off to the locker room. The UCLA product fielded two kickoffs on the day, totaling 33 return yards (16.5 average), including a 22-yard scamper.
This marked not only Holmes’ first look as a return specialist in his NFL career, but essentially the first real run he’s ever had on special teams. Despite playing a prominent role on defense as a rookie (442 snaps), he logged a meager 10 special teams snaps in 2020.
Holmes has been used sparingly this season, becoming an afterthought in the G-Men’s secondary. Even with rookie Rodarius Williams placed on season-ending injured reserve with a torn ACL, Holmes manned just nine defensive snaps vs. the Rams. The most mind-boggling part of that number is that it actually marks his highest defensive usage since Week 2. After averaging nearly 37 defensive snaps per game as a rookie, the 23-year-old has averaged just 3.5 defensive snaps over his last four games.
READ NEXT