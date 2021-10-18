Joe Judge Confirms Giants WR Suffered Broken Arm in Blowout Rams Loss

Another week, same ol’ injury story. You could make a case that no team has been ravaged by injuries quite like the New York Giants this season. At the helm of their injury woes has been the receiver position, as Big Blue’s reworked receiving corps has spent more time in the tub than they have on the gridiron.

Leading receiver Sterling Shepard missed two games earlier this year with a hamstring. Darius Slayton continues to be sidelined as he nurses a hamstring injury of his own. Big-ticket free-agent Kenny Golladay was inactive in Sunday’s Week 6 blowout due to a hyperextended knee, while rookie Kadarius Toney lasted less than one quarter before exiting the Rams contest with a tweaked ankle. To make matters worse, it looks as if the Giants will be without the services of C.J. Board for an extended period of time moving forward.

Head coach Joe Judge confirmed to reporters following the team’s 38-11 loss, that the third-year pro suffered a broken arm.