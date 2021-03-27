Daniel Jones’ Primary Backup Expected to Leave Giants for NFC Contender

With the recent signing of Mike Glennon, the writing was on the wall for quarterback Colt McCoy.

After joining the New York Giants this past offseason, the University of Texas legend exceeded expectations after he was thrust into game action as an injury replacement for Daniel Jones. However, now it appears as if McCoy will be taking his talents out West, where he’ll back up yet another quarterback from the 2019 draft class.

Cardinals Expected to Sign QB Colt McCoy

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 34-year-old McCoy is scheduled to visit the Arizona Cardinals this coming week where he is expected to sign a deal that would make him Kyler Murray’s primary backup.

McCoy appeared in four games (two starts) with the Giants this past season. In total, he amassed 375 yards on 40-of-66 passing (60.6% completion percentage) with one touchdown and one interception. His shining moment came in Week 13 when he helped New York edge out the Seattle Seahawks in a close-fought 17-12 victory. The game marked the only home loss of the 2020 season for Seattle.

Over 10 NFL seasons, including stints with the Washington Football Team, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns, McCoy has appeared in 44 career games (30 starts). The New Mexico native has totaled 6,455 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 28 interceptions over his professional career.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, McCoy will join a Cardinals quarterback room consisting of the aforementioned Kyler Murray as well as Chris Streveler and Cole McDonald. Brett Hundley, who had spent the past two seasons with Arizona, is currently a free agent.

Giants Were Originally Expected to Retain McCoy Entering the offseason, McCoy was fully expected to return to New York as the team’s No. 2 quarterback in 2021. However, something clearly changed over the past few weeks. GiantsWire’s Dan Benton recently tossed out the idea that “at some point a dispute over money must have changed things.” Joining Boomer & Gio on WFAN back in mid-January, Giants head coach Joe Judge lauded McCoy for his efforts with the team this past season and sounded very much like a man welcome to the idea of McCoy’s return in 2021.