3 Giants Players Likely Out Next Game After Positive COVID Tests

The New York Giants roster has been ravaged by the coronavirus over the past week. First, it was kicker Graham Gano, fresh off a new contract extension, landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Shortly after, Gano was joined by two fellow special teamers, punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter as close contacts.

On Friday, the team announced that three more players have tested positive for the virus and have immediately begun to self-isolate. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, those players in question are offensive tackle Matt Peart, wideout/return specialist Dante Pettis and tight end Kaden Smith, each of whom will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list later today.

Here is the team’s statement regarding the matter: