Giants Rival Showing Interest in Signing Odell Beckham Jr.

Former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl. However, the Giants could see a familiar team take a swing at signing the free-agent veteran.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report the Dallas Cowboys to have a legitimate interest in signing Beckham whenever the three-time Pro Bowler makes the decision to sign with a team.

“The Cowboys were active at the trade deadline, making calls with hopes of landing a speedy receiver,” Rapoport and Garafolo wrote on November 6, 2022. “In the end, no deal made sense and they stood pat. There is one more receiver out there for them.

“Odell Beckham Jr., the top free agent available, is firmly on the Cowboys’ radar, sources say, and they are expected to be in the mix when he’s ready to pick his team upon full recovery from an ACL tear. Dallas (6-2) has plenty of weapons, but its pursuit of a receiver who can run shows the team is in the market for more offensive help.

The Cowboys have the wide receiver position on their radar after failing to acquire Brandin Cooks and Jerry Jeudy before the trade deadline.

Giants Continue to Be Interested in Beckham

Rapoport and Garafolo also included the Bills, Chiefs, Rams, Packers, and Giants as teams that could make an offer to Beckham.

Last week in the Giants’ bye week press conference, general manager Joe Schoen was asked about Beckham being at the team’s facility with Sterling Shepard in early October.

“I had no idea he was in the building,” Schoen said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. “Obviously he’s a guy we would consider and talk to when he’s healthy.”

The Giants could use a wideout as they look to a potential playoff run with a 6-2 record. As a team, the Giants average only 159 passing yards per game. Darius Slayton, who was once an off-season trade candidate, is the team’s leading receiver.

Beckham was drafted by the Giants in 2014 and won Rookie of the Year. During his five seasons in New York, he made it to three Pro Bowls with the Giants. He eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in four out of his five years with the team. The LSU product signed a five-year, $85 million contract in 2018, but was traded to the Cleveland Browns the following year. He was released by the Browns in 2021 and would end up signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

At the age of 29, Beckham showed signs of his Pro Bowl self in 2021. He made an impact during the Rams’ championship run, most notably in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers when he had 113 yards on nine receptions.

When to Expect Beckham Ready

The original plan was for Beckham to sign with a team by mid-November. It’s now expected that “Beckham is to be in full health and signed by early December”, according to Rapoport and Garafolo.

The Cowboys, unlike the Giants, have enough salary cap space to make a deal with Beckham. According to Over the Cap, Dallas has $6,954,788 of cap space, which is the ninth-highest amount in the league.

Beckham is also seeking a multi-year contract and a “home to end his career.” It was expected that the veteran receiver would sign another one-year and be available in the free-agent market again in 2023.

There will be suitors for Beckham and the 6-2 Cowboys are now expected to be in the mix.