Giants Cut 2020 Draft Pick to Free Up Space for QB Signing

The New York Giants found themselves a late-round gem in the 2019 NFL Draft when they scooped wide receiver Darius Slayton in the fifth round, 171st overall. In his rookie campaign, the former Auburn Tiger hauled in more receptions, yards and touchdowns than he had in any of his collegiate seasons. In fact, his eight touchdowns tied with Tennessee Titans stud A.J. Brown for the most amongst all first-year pass-catchers.

The Giants were hopeful they had struck gold a second time when snagging defensive back Chris Williamson in the seventh-round of this past April’s draft. The long-limbed 23-year-old carried fairly high hopes for being the 247th player to come off the board. Yet, when your college coach and the New York Post liken you to the defense’s version of Darius Slayton, expectations will proceed to heighten.

Thus far Williamson has failed to live up to those lofty projections and it appears he may never get the chance to do so, at least as a member of the Giants. New York announced on Thursday that they have terminated Williamson’s practice squad contract.

Williamson failed to make the team’s initial 53-man roster out of camp but was subsequently signed to the team’s practice squad the day after final cuts. Despite numerous injuries at both the cornerback and safety position, Williamson, who has experience playing both positions during his time at Minnesota, failed to appear in a regular-season game.

Giants Cut Williamson to Free Up Space for QB?

The belief around town is that Williamson’s release has to do with a bigger picture. Namely, adding a new quarterback. As NJ.com’s Art Stapleton put it, Williamson is simply the “odd man out” as the team is “presumably looking to free up PS (practice squad) spots…for Alex Tanney and Joe Webb.”

The Giants hosted Webb for a visit on Tuesday. The journeyman veteran, most known for his playoff start with the Minnesota Vikings back in 2012, spent three years (2014-16) with Giants GM Dave Gettleman in Carolina, who served in the same role with the Panthers.

Tanney also visited the team this week and is expected to be cleared to sign on Saturday following the completion of COVID-19 protocol, per The Athletic’s Dan Duggan. Tanney spent the last two years as a member of the Giants roster prior to his release this September.

Daniel Jones: ‘I Want to Be Out There’

Quarterback Daniel Jones may be a question mark to take the field against the Seattle Seahawks this week. However, at the very least, he appears to be optimistic about the prospect of playing.

“I think as far as my approach, I certainly want to play and I want to be out there and doing everything I can to get out there,” Jones told reporters on Thursday. “Where that puts me or how I recover depends on what I do day to day and that’s what my focus is, on what I’m doing and focusing on healing up.”

“Luckily, there’s not a game today and to think of a hypothetical here, I’m sure we all use the week to prepare our bodies to play on Sundays,” Jones said. “That’s part of the schedule and the way it works for all of us, so I’m not sure. My goal is to continue to improve throughout the week. I think as far as where it puts me and how I recover, that’s up to me, up to how I approach this process and I’m doing everything I can to get back as soon as possible.”

If Jones can’t give it a go on Sunday, veteran Colt McCoy will be called upon to man the starting gig under center. In spot duty a week ago, the University of Texas legend completed 6/10 passes for 31 yards.