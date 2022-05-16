Brian Daboll, Kayvon Thibodeaux Support NY Rangers in Dramatic Game 7 Victory

The Broadway Blueshirts and Big Blue sounds like a match made in heaven, doesn’t it?

The New York Giants were well represented at Madison Square Garden for the New York Rangers’ dramatic, series-clinching overtime victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup playoffs. With New York Mets players in attendance, the New York Knicks represented and even some New York Jets players on the scene, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was prominently shown in attendance by the Rangers’ Twitter account, decked out in Rangers gear.

Daboll revealed his Rangers support last week as he ended a press conference by saying “Go Rangers”, later expressing his admiration for the team’s perseverance after going down 3-1 in their best-of-7 series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Brian Daboll discussing the Rangers, “That’s athletics, that’s sports, you go through a lot of tough times… gotta stay mentally strong.” pic.twitter.com/P3hFqF2bYD — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) May 14, 2022

Daboll previously attended the second and fifth games of the series with team general manager Joe Schoen. Alongside Daboll, the team’s top draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux was in attendance. Donning a Rangers jersey, the 21-year-old was shown on the big screen during a break and received a thunderous ovation from the Madison Square Garden faithful. Giants legend Justin Tuck, also in attendance, received a loud ovation.

Thibodeaux seemed to be enjoying himself, posting frequently on his Instagram account, and appearing to be having a blast. He later posted a victorious tweet, while the New York Giants’ official Twitter account sent out a congratulatory message for the Broadway Blueshirts, who advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in five years.

ON TO THE NEXT ROUND 👏 LGR #NoQuitInNY https://t.co/7TIyhivjWU — New York Giants (@Giants) May 16, 2022

Daboll and Thibodeaux were coming off their second and final day of on-the-field rookie minicamp workouts. Thibodeaux, alongside fellow first-round Giants pick Evan Neal, signed their team contracts this past week, with the fifth overall pick signing for four years and $31.3 million guaranteed. As Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News points out, the duo signing this early is an unusual move, with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley having signed their rookie contracts in July of their respective draft years. This could be a good sign that Thibodeaux and Neal have quickly formed good relationships with the team’s new front office.

Jashaun Corbin Impresses At Rookie Minicamp

Undrafted free-agent signee Jashaun Corbin impressed head coach Daboll on the very first day of rookie minicamp. The head coach lauded Corbin’s “quick twitch”, among other things. Corbin, 21, spent the final two seasons of his collegiate career with the Florida State Seminoles following two seasons and 14 games at Texas A&M. In his 2021 season, Corbin started all 12 games for FSU, recording 847 rushing yards to go with 144 receiving yards and 8 total touchdowns. His 25 receptions led the team, but he saw 22 running backs selected in the draft while he went undrafted. CBS Sports analyst Emory Hunt is already envisioning Corbin as second behind Saquon Barkley in the team’s running back depth chart.

Daboll Has Nothing But Praise For Kadarius Toney

The Kadarius Toney soap opera appears to be nearing the end. After Toney finally arrived for the team’s offseason workouts, head coach Brian Daboll has had high praise for the 23-year-old, calling him a “pleasure to be around”, also calling him a “good teammate”

This would seem to end the trade rumors that were born after his initial skipping of voluntary workouts last month. This prompted criticism from former Giants wideout Amani Toomer and a message of disapproval from current teammate Kenny Golladay.