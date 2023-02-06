Giants Urged to ‘Explore’ Reunion With Massive Former Starter

The New York Giants are projected to have $44 million in cap space this offseason, which would put head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen among the top five teams with the most money to spend on free agents in 2023.

That freedom could allow the Giants to pursue Minnesota Vikings’ soon-to-be free-agent defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson, according to Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View. New York and Tomlinson both have a history as was drafted in the second round by the team in 2017.

Falato believes the 6-foot-3, 325-pound Tomlinson would sure up the Giants’ defensive line, especially due to his run defense abilities.

“I would love nothing more than to see Tomlinson back in blue,” Falato wrote. “Elerson Smith could be talked into bestowing No. 94 back to Tomlinson, and the run defense would significantly improve, as would the depth of the front.”

Dalvin Tomlinson’s NFL Tenure

Tomlinson, who started all 64 games in his four years as a Giant, finished with 207 total tackles, 21 tackles for a loss and 20 quarterback hits. He also accumulated eight sacks over his Giants tenure, including 3.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons in New York.

In Tomlinson’s last season with the Giants in 2020, he was the subject of trade talks. The team was cash-strapped, especially when Leonard Williams was given the franchise tag after the season.

The Vikings signed Tomlinson to a two-year, $20.8 million deal in 2021. During his two seasons with the Vikings, Tomlinson had 51 quarterback pressures, 6.5 sacks, 54 tackles and 47 run stops. Just like his days in New York, he was more impactful as a run defender than a pass rusher.

The 28-year-old Tomlinson will turn 29 on February 28. He is coming off a 2022 regular season with a career-high 29 quarterback pressures, despite missing four games with an injury and received the eighth-highest grade as a pass rusher (79.1) among defensive linemen that played at least 500 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

For the Giants specifically, Tomlinson is a veteran who could function as a nose tackle (like he did in New York) or a strongside defensive end, the latter role being what he played primarily in 2022.

Giants Have Depth Issues on Defensive Line

Tomlinson could be a worthwhile option for the Giants to kick the tires on, especially after looking at New York’s defensive line situation.

After stars Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams, Falato believes the Giants’ depth upfront is murky.

There’s little depth behind the two-star defensive linemen, and the line was exposed in 2022 after Leonard Williams missed time, and played much of the season injured. Justin Ellis and Nick Williams played a collective 604 snaps for New York in 2022. The latter tore his biceps against Seattle but was an effective player upfront. The former struggled when his number was called – both are free agents. Ryder Anderson and Henry Mondeaux are developmental players who played a collective 442 snaps. The Giants’ base personnel package consisted of three down linemen, and the personnel package struggled to defend the run. Rookie D.J. Davidson tore his ACL Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers, so expect more additions to be made to the defensive line room.

Falato believes the Giants will “likely add” a defensive lineman in the 2023 NFL draft and that Williams’ $32.26 million cap hit for next season will be restructured. That could give room for a potential veteran free agent signing, like Tomlinson.

Still, it’s likely Tomlinson won’t come cheap. According to Spotrac, Tomlinson has a projected market value of $8.5 million per year for his next NFL contract.

It could be up to Tomlinson if he wants to return to the team that drafted him or find another destination that could pay him what he’s worth.