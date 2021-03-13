Signing Coveted Free Agent Defender is Giants ‘Priority’: Insider

The New York Giants “love” Dalvin Tomlinson, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, and who could blame them. Thrust into the starting lineup from the moment the team used a second-round pick on him back in 2017, the Alabama product has started 64 consecutive games (the longest-active streak amongst Giants players).

The 6-foot-3-inch, 318-pound Tomlinson has solidified himself as a mainstay along the Giants’ defensive line, and if Ian Rapoport’s word holds any weight – which it does – the team would prefer to keep things that way.

Dalvin Tomlinson a ‘Priority’ for the Giants

Joining the Giants Huddle podcast, Rapoport detailed the strong interest Tomlinson is expected to garner on the open market starting next Wednesday, as well as how crucial he is to the Giants’ success – on and off the field.

“It sounds like he is a priority (to the Giants),” the NFL Network insider proclaimed. “Now I know he’s going to be coveted. If you’re a team like the Giants, you draft well enough where a mid-rounder becomes a really coveted free agent, that’s someone you’d like to keep. I think for Dalvin Tomlinson, the interesting thing for the Giants is not that he’s a very good player, he is a very good player, but he’s also a leader. You rarely have leaders on the defensive line. It just doesn’t always happen that way.”

Tomlinson to be ‘Coveted’ in Free Agency

Tomlinson is coming off arguably the most prolific season of his four-year tenure in East Rutherford. Known for his run-stuffing prowess, the Georgia native developed as a pass rusher in 2020, earning a career-best 74.7 pass-rush grade, per PFF. For the season, Tomlinson finished with 49 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and eight tackles for loss. That type of production, at just 27 years old, is bound to pique the interest of NFL clubs.