Giants Cut Wide Receiver & Cornerback

The New York Giants have announced that wide receiver Da’Mari Scott and cornerback Shakial Taylor have been waived. Both players missed the entirety of the 2020 NFL season after exercising the opt-out clause due to COVID-19 concerns.

Da’Mari Scott: Talent Flashes & Financial Implications of Being Cut

Scott, who was a voluntary opt-out last season, received a $150K salary advance from New York. According to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, Scott will need to return that payment, although Duggan notes that “it’s unclear how aggressive teams will pursue the advances.”

Originally claimed off waivers from the Buffalo Bills in late-July of 2019, Scott appeared in five games (two starts) over his tenure in East Rutherford, hauling in two receptions for 22 yards. He also chipped in with five yards rushing on his lone career attempt and averaged a solid 27.5 yards per return on four kick returns. An undrafted free agent out of Fresno State, Scott will turn 26-years-old prior to the start of the 2021 regular season.

Scott had been with the team since he was awarded off waivers on July 24, 2019, one day after being released by the Buffalo Bills.

As for Taylor, the defensive back was a high-risk opt-out, whose decision to forgo the 2020 season came on the same day the Giants cut him early in training camp. Taylor received a $295K stipend following a grievance settling (high-risk opt-outs were entitled to a $350K stipend with no offset, accrued/credited season). Per Duggan, Taylor will not need to pay back his earnings.

Like Scott, Taylor found his way to New York through waivers, as the former Denver Bronco was claimed by the Giants last offseason. While Taylor never appeared in a game with the Giants, the 24-year-old did play in five games with the Indianapolis Colts as a rookie in 2019. Taylor has logged seven tackles and one pass defended over his NFL career.

Despite his undrafted status, Taylor was a workout warrior coming out of Kansas. During the Jayhawks’ 2019 Pro Day, the Florida native put on an absolute show. According to KU Football, Taylor finished with the second-highest vertical jump at the event, checking in at 37 inches. If that wasn’t enough he also posted a blazing 4.39 40-yard dash, the fastest time amongst all athletes at the Pro Day.

Nate Solder & Sam Beal Next?

On the subject of cutting players who opted-out of the 2020 season, left tackle Nate Solder and cornerback Sam Beal may soon be joining Scott and Taylor on the unemployment line.

Beal, a former supplementary draft pick with first-round projections coming out of Western Michigan has never lived up to the hype, namely because he’s been unable to stay healthy. His rookie season was wiped clean after a shoulder injury landed him on season-ending IR. The following season started the same way the prior season had ended, on IR. Beal sustained a hamstring injury that limited him to just six games. In total, Beal has missed 42 of his 48 possible game appearances since joining the Giants in 2018.

As for Solder, the veteran offensive lineman may ultimately call it a career before New York has to make a decision on his future. Yet, if he does decide to give it one more go around the Giants could save between $6 million and $10 million in cap savings depending on the timing of his potential release this offseason.

