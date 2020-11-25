Ex-NFL QB: ‘I Trust Daniel Jones the Most’ Over Former MVP Favorite

After rallying off two consecutive victories, the New York Giants return from their bye week a mere half-game out of first. With the NFC East anyone’s game, the question now is, who will pull away over the next six weeks and claim their rightful place atop the division? ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, a former 12-year NFL veteran, knows who he’s got his money on.

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Orlovsky Trusts Daniel Jones, Pegs Giants as Best NFC East Team

“The New York Giants,” Orlovsky responded when asked by ESPN’s Get Up host Mike Greenberg which is the best team in the NFC East. “I broke it down to three questions, Greeny. First of all, what defense do I trust the most in that division? It’s the Giants. They’ve got the best defense in that division by far.”

He followed that up by asking himself “What coaching staff do I think has the best belief in their players, has the best feel for their players, has the best trust in their players and vice versa, players to coaches? I think it’s the New York Giants.”

“And then the most important one is, what offense and what quarterback do I trust the most in that division right now?” Orlovsky proclaimed, “It’s Daniel Jones if he doesn’t turn the football over.”

His last point is crucial, as Jones has struggled mightily throughout his young career with turnovers. Over his 23 career game appearances, the former No. 6 overall pick has accounted for 36 total turnovers (23 INTs & 15 lost fumbles). With that said, Jones has cleaned things up mightily over his last two outings and the Giants have excelled because of it.

Jones has now gone two consecutive games without a turnover, marking only the second and third time in his career he has accomplished such a feat. In return, Big Blue has rallied off two consecutive victories, squarely placing themselves in the thick of the NFC East race.

Rex Ryan: ‘Carson Wentz is Garbage’

While Orlovsky sided with Jones over every other signal-caller in the division, he did so almost begrudgingly.

“I want everyone to understand how difficult it is for me to say, and how mindblowing it is for me to say that I trust Daniel Jones the most out of anyone in that division as long as he doesn’t turn the football over,” he said.

With the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys each relying on backups under center, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz would likely be the most logical choice to challenge Jones as the division’s most trustworthy quarterback. Or at least one would think, just don’t dare bunch former NFL head coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan in that group of thinking.

“Carson Wentz is garbage.” Ryan stated. “I watch and I’m sitting back sayin’ ‘I’d still like Carson Wentz’ man he’s playing so bad.”

Follow Heavy on Giants Facebook for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Wentz’s Fall From Grace

While it may seem like ages, it was just three years ago when the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback looked like the next big thing at the position. Tossing 33 touchdowns in just 13 games, the North Dakota product was by many accounts, the favorite to win league MVP in 2017.

A lot has changed for Wentz since.

He blew out his knee towards the latter end of 2017. He watched his backup, Nick Foles, rally his team to the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl victory. Now, three seasons later, he’s fighting off calls for rookie Jalen Hurts to unseat him as the team’s starter, as fans have begun to lose faith in their one-time golden child, and they are clearly not alone.

Hell, now he’s even being tossed aside for a guy in Jones who Orlovsky previously opted against in favor of Sam Darnold when picking which quarterback he would prefer for the next decade.