Giants Predicted to Sign ‘High-Upside’ $59 Million Contract

The New York Giants will be in the first playoffs for the first time since 2016 and one player could be reaping the benefits from that team accomplishment.

That player can be quarterback Daniel Jones, who will be entering a 2023 free agent year while being ranked No. 1 in interception rate per attempted pass (1.1%) and No. 13 in quarterback rating (92.3) in 2022. Jones has led the Giants to a 9-6-1 record and has done it with a less-than-ideal situation when it comes to playmakers, while also receiving tutelage from head coach Brian Daboll and Pro Bowl-level production from Saquon Barkley.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports wrote on Thursday, January 5 that Jones will re-sign with the Giants on a two-year, $59 million deal ($29.5 million per year), which would make him the 12th-highest paid quarterback in the league for the 2023 season.

“Few QBs have elevated their stock as quietly but impressively as Jones, who’s gone from turnover machine to literally one of the best ball-protecting signal-callers in the game under Brian Daboll,” Benjamin wrote. “There are still questions about whether Jones can consistently win through the air, mostly because of New York’s makeshift receiving corps, but they’ve lessened as his pairing with Daboll has progressed.”

“Injuries are another concern, but at 25, you could do a lot worse for a high-upside bet, especially considering Jones has also been a smooth scrambler and designed runner. The Giants may or may not be sold on him as the face of the franchise for the next half-decade, but he’s done enough to warrant a modest extension as their guy to open 2023.”

Jones Has Changed Narrative in 2022

There are plenty of examples of Jones being tested mentally in the NFL with the Giants. He totaled an astounding 51 turnovers in his first seasons in the league. Then, multiple nagging injuries including a neck injury down the stretch in 2021 brought questions of whether he was the answer at signal-caller.

It wasn’t easy for Jones, who didn’t have his $22.4 million fifth-year option picked up before the 2022 season. Couple that with then entering his third offensive system in four years and the 25-year-old had plenty of studying to do for his fourth season.

Fast forward to Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season and Jones is one of just three NFL quarterbacks with 3,000-plus passing yards and 600-plus rushing yards this season. He also has one of the highest adjusted completion percentages in the league, while getting rid of the turnover issues that hurt him early in his career.

Jones’s productive fourth season has led to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport report on January 1 that the Giants view the signal-caller along with Barkley as long-term pieces, and they intend to sign each to new deals.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Giants want Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley back for 2023, while the #Commanders are starting QB Carson Wentz today. pic.twitter.com/NeSXLrUZbe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2023

Jones’s Projected Market Value is Surprisingly Low

According to Spotrac, Jones’s annual projected salary value is $25.5 million per season across three years. That would make Jones the 15th-highest-paid quarterback in the league.

The Giants also have to make a decision on Barkley, whose annual projected salary value, via Spotrac, is $11.9 million per season across four years. The Penn State product would be the 9th-highest paid running back in the league.

2023 free agency is likely to be competitive as there will be a number of teams seeking the services of players like Jones and Barkley. It’s easy to see both players accept better deals than their respective market values, especially if either player has a good turnout in the playoffs.

General manager Joe Schoen will have close to $60 million of cap space in 2023. He’ll have a good problem to have, and that’s the possibility of retaining young talent, as well as adding other pieces in free agency.