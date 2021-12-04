Giants Make Call on Daniel Jones’ Potential Injured Reserve Placement: Report

While Daniel Jones’ neck injury was initially reported as week-to-week, the New York Giants quarterback logged three consecutive limited sessions to close out the practice week and it was looking as if there was an opportunity No. 8 could take the field come Sunday. Yet, despite proclaiming he was feeling “much better” and preparing as if he was going to play against the Miami Dolphins, Jones was ultimately not cleared for contact and ultimately ruled out for Week 13.

Jones will miss his first game action of 2021 vs. the ‘Phins, meaning veteran backup Mike Glennon will draw the start in his absence. And the way things are starting to sound, it may not be a one-and-done scenario for Glennon under center. However, as of now, the Giants will not place Jones on injured reserve. Instead, they’re opting to take a week-by-week approach.

“The Giants are not expected to place Daniel Jones on short-term IR as they figure out how to manage his neck strain. Won’t play this week but will keep him available week-to-week as of now,” tweeted ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler

Joe Judge on Jones: ‘There’s a Gray Area’

Whispers of Jones’ injury being more serious than previously expected began to increase in volume on Friday, December 3rd when head coach Joe Judge was asked by reporters whether Jones could miss the remainder of the season.

“There’s no final decision on that — There’s a gray area on when he could be cleared,” Judge said, via SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano.

Despite Judge’s comments, the head coach is holding out hope that Jones can be made available as soon as Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“As of right now, we’ll rule him out. We’ll evaluate him for the future, including as soon as next week, with the doctors. We don’t have any answers on the immediate future yet.” According to the team’s official website, Jones will travel with the team to Miami as the Giants gear up to play back-to-back road contests. Following the Dolphins game, the team will spend the next week practicing in Arizona to gear up for their bout with the Chargers on December 12.

"Daniel always wants to play," Judge noted. "He's going to try to find every which way possible to play and convince us to play. I've talked about that in the past and it's the thing you love about Daniel is how competitive he is and how much he wants to go ahead and fight to be on the field. All that being said, we had to make a decision."

Jake Fromm Adding to the QB Room

When the Jones-less Giants take the field on Sunday vs. the Dolphins, they’ll have a new quarterback in uniform. Signed off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad on Tuesday, November 30, Jake Fromm is expected to man backup duties in his first game with the G-Men.

Despite his limited time in the Giants building, it looks as if Fromm’s presence is already paying dividends.

“(Fromm) has been great for the room. He came from Buffalo having already played the Dolphins two times, so he’s had a few things to say here and there. But he’s been a great addition to the room already,” said Mike Glennon.