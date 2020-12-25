Giants Injury Report: Crucial Updates on Daniel Jones & Other Key Players

It’s looking more and more likely that the New York Giants will have quarterback Daniel Jones back under center for Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. However, it’s looking as if Jones will be stripped of one of his top pass-catchers.

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Golden Tate Expected to Miss Ravens Game

Veteran wideout Golden Tate, who suffered a calf injury in practice on Wednesday, was held out of practice on Thursday. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, it appears unlikely that Tate will be good to go come game time.

Head coach Joe Judge updated reporters on Tate’s status prior to Thursday’s session. While he didn’t rule out the idea of Tate taking the field come Sunday, he didn’t include much positive feedback either.

“Golden is probably going to just stay with the trainers today,” Judge said. “We’ll see if he can do a little bit of stuff outside. We’ll see where he’s at. It’s kind of standard operating procedure the day after that. We’ll see where he’s at for the game. I can’t give you much of an update until after today on that.”

Tate, 32, has seen a drastic dropoff in production in his second and potentially last season with the Giants. After hauling in 49 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns in 2019, the latter two of which ranked second on the team, Tate’s output has diminished across the board.

Through 12 games this season, Tate has recorded just 35 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns. While his dip in production is the most glaring, his dip in usage is just as drastic. Tate led the Giants with 85 targets a season ago, despite appearing in just 11 games. With one extra game under his belt this season, Tate has been targeted just 52 times, fourth amongst Giants pass-catchers.

Inked to a four-year, $37.5 million deal two offseasons ago, the Giants have a potential out from underneath the contract which would consist of $4,705,884 million in dead cap, per Spotrac.

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Joe Judge on Daniel Jones: ‘We Intend to Play Him’

As we noted above, the vibe in New York regarding the health of their quarterback is far more promising than that of Tate. After missing two of the team’s last three games with numerous lower-body injuries, Jones looks primed to return to the team’s starting lineup in what is shaping up to be a near must-win for a Giants team looking to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“I thought he had a good day yesterday,” coach Judge told reporters in a pre-practice Zoom call on Thursday. “He went out there, we put him through everything. Today will be a more intensive day. Today will be a higher volume day for him. It will be interesting to see how he responds. We’ll see him out there moving around throughout all the team periods. He’ll jump right into his normal role and go forward with it. The intention is if he’s able to play, we intend to play him.” You can see Jones go through drills during Thursday’s practice below: Your Christmas Eve day Daniel Jones video. Looking good to return Sunday. #Giants #Ravens pic.twitter.com/pEBRSqKmZn — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 24, 2020

“I was encouraged with how he moved yesterday,” Judge continued on during the zoom call. “I was really encouraged. I think some of the moves we made last week with him, although it was kind of hard for him to kind of sit out on it with the double injuries, but I think that helped resolved some of those issues. All the feedback we’ve gotten medically is that he’s continued to improve and he’s at lesser risk of being injured, and that’s really the things we’re looking for right there as far as positive news. But he moved around nice yesterday. We’ll put him through more today. I can’t give you a percentage or any kind of a gauge on that. But I would say we came through yesterday’s practice feeling like we’re on the right track.”

Giants Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wed Thurs Daniel Jones QB Hamstring LP LP Darnay Holmes CB Knee LP LP Matt Peart OT Ankle LP FP Evan Engram TE Calf LP FP Golden Tate WR Calf LP DNP

* Keys: LP – Limited Participant / FP – Full Participant / DNP – Did Not Practice

LP – Limited Participant / FP – Full Participant / DNP – Did Not Practice Injury report via Giants.com

READ NEXT

For more Giants content, follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.