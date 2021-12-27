Giants Make Big Announcement on Status of QB Daniel Jones

The New York Giants are running it back next season.

On Sunday, December 26, the Giants (4-11) were officially eliminated from playoff contention. It was only a matter of time, as injuries ravaged the roster throughout the season. Among those sidelined was quarterback Daniel Jones, who sat out the last four games and will spend the remainder of the year on the injured reserve list (IR) with a neck strain. He last played against the Philadelphia Eagles on November 28, suffering the neck strain early on in the contest but gutting out the game nonetheless. It was the Eagles who officially slammed the door on New York’s playoff chances with a 34-10 win Sunday.

Jones’ toughness, as well as momentary flashes of brilliance across his first three seasons in the league, led the Giants to officially announce a decision on their young signal caller’s future earlier in the day. Adam Schefter, NFL insider with ESPN, shared the news on Twitter.

New York Giants plan to bring back HC Joe Judge and QB Daniel Jones for the 2022 season, per sources.https://t.co/ssvWw87XJq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2021

“New York Giants plan to bring back HC Joe Judge and QB Daniel Jones for the 2022 season, per sources,” Schefter wrote.

Jones has played in 38 regular season games for the Giants over the span of three seasons, starting 37 of those. Across that time, he has completed 62.8% of his passes for 8,398 yards, 45 TDs and 27 INTs. Over 11 games this season, Jones has a TD to INT ratio of 10 to 7 and a less than pedestrian total quarterback rating (QBR) of 41.9, per Pro Football Reference. ESPN lists Jones’ QBR at 42.4, which is good enough for 23rd in the NFL.

Giants Subject of Trade Talk, Linked to Big Name QBs

Heavy speculation has swirled around Jones and his quarterback position in New York, as the team has been linked to trade talks involving Russel Wilson, of the Seattle Seahawks, as well as Deshaun Watson, of the Houston Texans.

With the trade deadline already having passed, no moves can actually be made until the offseason. However, it now appears likely that none will. Whether that is because the Giants truly have faith in Jones or simply don’t believe they can maneuver to land Wilson or Watson remains unclear. But Judge, who Schefter mentioned is likely also to be back in 2022, has a soft spot for Jones. Announcing that both Judge and Jones are set to return indicates that the locker room leadership structure will remain more or less the same next season as it was this season, at least to start.

“I feel good about Daniel already,” Judge told reporters early last week. “I want him to keep growing and developing his craft. Obviously, he’s a great asset to our team. You want to have him available to play with the team. That’s obviously something that we’re not keeping secret. There’s not really much more to say past that. Daniel’s done a good job growing for us. We’re going to keep on pushing forward with him.”

Judge Will Outlast his Predecessors in New York

What Judge wants or happens to be planning would not matter much if he was on his way out. However, that does not appear to be the case.

The previous two head coaches to assume the helm in New York, Pat Shurmur and Ben McAdoo, each lasted just two seasons with the Giants themselves. Based on Schefter’s reporting, team ownership in New York has decided to play out the string with Judge a little longer. The same is not necessarily true of general manager Dave Gettleman.

“The Giants still are expected to have difficult conversations with multiple members of the organization in an attempt to diagnose all that has gone wrong in recent seasons, and Judge will be a key part of those conversations,” Schefter wrote. “Many sources around the league believe the Giants’ big change will involve general manager Dave Gettleman, who could decide to step down after four seasons with the team.”

“One wrinkle that could complicate New York’s plans is that a new GM potentially would want to hire a new head coach rather than retain Judge,” Schefter continued. “But those conversations would occur later in the offseason, and Giants ownership would convey its preference to keep Judge.”