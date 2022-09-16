Daniel Jones Tied With Josh Allen in One Impressive Category

Quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Josh Allen have been linked all offseason. First-year New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll previously served as offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills, and many are hopeful he can unleash Jones the same way he did for Allen.

Through one week, at least one statistical category shows that these two passers are not so different. According to CBS Sports, Jones and Allen were the only quarterbacks who threw zero off-target pass attempts in Week 1.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (3.1 percent) and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (5.9 percent) had the next smallest percentages of off-target throws, per CBS Sports.

Jones did not have a super busy day throwing the football in New York’s 21-20 comeback win over the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. He only attempted 21 passes, as the Giants leaned heavily on star running back Saquon Barkley and kept the ball on the ground.

Jones was efficient, though, and completed 17 of those 21 attempts. His 81.0 completion percentage currently ranks third in the NFL, behind only Allen (83.9) and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (82.1). Meanwhile, Jones’ passer rating of 115.9 currently ranks fourth in the NFL.

Jones may have been accurate against the Titans, but he wasn’t perfect. He took five sacks, lost a fumble and threw this interception in the end zone.

It’s uncertain why CBS Sports did not consider this an off-target throw, as it led to a contentious moment on the sideline between Jones and Daboll.

Giants OC says Brian Daboll ‘Lit a Fire’ Under Daniel Jones

Shortly after Daniel Jones threw that interception in the end zone, there was a moment on the sideline where Brian Daboll appeared to be chewing out his quarterback.

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka thinks this moment helped spark Jones’ game-winning drive on New York’s next offensive possession.

“He lit a fire under Daniel and then we came back in the second half, put together a great 12-play drive to go down and win it,” Kafka said, per the New York Post. “Daniel had a lot to do with that drive. I think it was effective in that respect.”

After the game, Daboll explained what happened in the apparently heated conversation.

“I just said, ‘What did you see?'” Daboll said. “And he thought he could potentially back-shoulder it. And I said, ‘That’s not what I saw, but you got the ball in your hand. So, you’re gonna get the ball back. At some point our defense is gonna get it to you. Let’s drive it down and get it again.”

Jones was 3-for-3 passing on the Giants’ final drive, including a one-yard touchdown strike to tight end Chris Myarick. He also converted a crucial 4th-and-1 rushing the football and executed a nice shovel pass to Barkley on the game-winning two-point conversion.

Phil Simms Approves of the Jones-Daboll Sideline Interaction

Legendary Giants quarterback Phil Simms knows a thing or two about getting chewed out by his coach; he played for Bill Parcells. Therefore, it should not come as a total surprise that Simms approved of the sideline interaction between Daniel Jones and Brian Daboll.

“People talk about my interactions with Bill Parcells, and, you know, that was just part of being who we were,” Simms told NorthJersey.com. “In other words, it never offended me. I tried not to offend him with some of my words back, or whatever, because he is the head coach and the man. But watching Daniel Jones and watching that interaction told me a couple things: Coach Daboll is going to be honest with his players, and also really tells me that Daniel Jones is not afraid of being told just the absolute truth. That’s really cool.”

Simms went on to praise Jones for his resilience in bouncing back and leading a game-winning drive.

“If that bothered [Jones], if he couldn’t take it, he doesn’t finish the game the way he did, with the win,” Simms said, per NorthJersey.com.