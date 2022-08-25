Daniel Jones Named Giants Player on “Hot Seat”

As the regular season quickly approaches, the New York Giants are one of the most talked about teams in the NFL.

The Giants went through an offseason of drastic changes. With the hiring of a new general manager in Joe Schoen and a rebuilt coaching staff with Brian Daboll at the helm, the team may be finally on the right path.

The duo of Daboll and Schoen made their presence felt early through free agency. They rebuilt the offensive line, bringing in both new starters and depth.

Daboll and Schoen continued their rebuild through the draft.

The 2022 draft looks to be a foundational group for this franchise. Several starters were drafted on both sides of the ball. Alabama tackle Evan Neal, Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, and San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger are all slated to be starters on the offensive side of the ball.

On defense, rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux could quickly become the face of the entire unit.

But even with new additions, the Giants roster still has question marks. Arguably none are more glaring than the quarterback position, currently occupied by Daniel Jones.

Jones is entering his fourth year with the Giants. The team chose to not pick up his fifth-year option, meaning this could be his final shot to prove he deserves to be their starter.

Daniel Jones on the “Hot Seat”

ESPN recently released their power rankings for the 2022 NFL season. While they ranked each team, they also listed a player on the “hot seat” for every franchise.

The Giants came in near the bottom of the list, as the 28th team on the power rankings.

Along with this, Daniel Jones was named as their player on the hot seat.

ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan made it very clear why Jones was the Giant placed on the hot seat.

Raanan wrote, “I could easily have gone with Saquon Barkley here, considering this year is his last chance to convince anyone he is worth a significant second contract. But Jones is the quarterback, and he had the fifth-year option in his rookie contract declined this offseason. No more excuses, either, as this is his last chance to prove to the Giants that he is their franchise quarterback now that he is working in new coach Brian Daboll’s offense.”

As Raanan said, this year serves as the last chance for Jones. He is now surrounded by legitimate playmakers on offense and will have a strong offensive line blocking for him. These are two things that he has never had up to this point in his career.

Jones will also be playing in an offense led by Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, both of which are two of the brightest offensive minds in the sport.

Jones has all the tools to become a great NFL quarterback. But now for the first time, he finally has the chance to show that.

Another Player on the Hot Seat

Giants running back Saquon Barkley may also find himself on the hot seat.

Barkley is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. Over the past couple of seasons, he has struggled to produce, much to the fault of the offensive line that was blocking for him.

He has also dealt with multiple injuries, including a torn ACL. He has played a full season just once in his career. Over the past three seasons, he has missed 21 total games.

Barkley seems to now be fully healthy for the first time since his rookie season. And with the offensive pieces that will be around him, he could put up a season similar to that of his first year. Him running behind a talented offensive line is something that hasn’t happened since he was in college.

His Giants’ future relies heavily on his production this season. If he struggles, that could be the end of it. At the moment, Barkley finds himself on the hot seat right next to Jones.