“He’s a guy who takes coaching points from the classroom to the field. He’s very receptive, he plays with a good demeanor,” head coach Joe Judge said of Williams over the summer. “He’s got a good body frame on him. He’s almost built a little bit more like a safety at times than a corner. He factors into different positions in the kicking game for you.”

“I like the way he comes out every day. [special teams coordinator] Jerome (Henderson) gets on him pretty hard. He responds the right way and he’s shown improvement.”

Henderson added to that praise, claiming “We may have something here,” when discussing Williams to reporters. On Sunday, the cornerback will get his first crack to prove that statement true.