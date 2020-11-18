Daniel Jones Used as Punchline to Shade Struggling Russell Wilson

You would think hearing Daniel Jones’ name murmured in the same breath as Russell Wilson would be music to the ears of New York Giants fans. However, not in this case.

Over Wilson’s last five games he’s thrown nine interceptions, including multi-interception performances in three of his last four contests. His 10 total interceptions through nine games this year are already more than he’s recorded in five of his previous eight NFL seasons. Safe to say, Seattle Seahawks fans are both aggravated and perplexed at their quarterback’s recent play.

To help drive home his take, Paul Gallant of 710 ESPN Seattle called upon Jones to further symbolize Wilson’s struggles:

For his entire career, Russ has been one of the league’s most trustworthy QBs when it comes to not turning the football over. Three of the last four weeks, he’s been Daniel Jones-esque. Interceptions into clear coverage. Fumbles. I’m struggling to understand why it’s happening.

Now typically, this take would not only hold weight, it would be spot on. Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 Draft, has turned the football over in all but three of his 22 career starts. Yet, two of those turnover-free games have come over the last two weeks, as Jones has helped his Giants rip off two consecutive wins and put New York squarely back in the NFC East race.

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Jones Has Highest-Graded Game of Career

Daniel Jones is the Giants highest graded player from yesterday’s game with an 84.2 overall. That’s Jones’ highest game grade of his career as he continues to shred from clean pockets. When kept clean, Jones went 18 for 18 with a 93.1 passing grade 🎯 pic.twitter.com/5OxLxB68mQ — PFF NY Giants (@PFF_Giants) November 16, 2020

While we’re not ready to say Jones has been Russell Wilson-esque, his play of late has certainly halted the “Tank for Trevor” talks in New York, at least for the time being.

In Big Blue’s Week 10 victory over their NFC East foe, the Philadelphia Eagles, Jones notched the highest-graded overall performance of his young NFL career. The quarterback earned an overall grade of 84.2, the highest mark on the team, per Pro Football Focus.

Jones’ 75.0 completion percentage on the day also set a new career-high (as a starter). He finished the game 21-for-28 with 244 yards through the air, earning a 77.3 passing grade. Not to be outdone by his arm, Jones received a 79.4 run grade after totaling 64 yards on nine carries, including a 34-yard TD scamper.

Yet, the most impressive stat line of Jones’ outing came when he had a clean pocket. The second-year signal-caller was lethal when given time to operate, hitting on all 18 of such passes, accumulating 188 passing yards in the midst. His 93.1 passing grade in a clean pocket ranked first among all NFL quarterbacks for Week 10.

The Giants have a bye this week, but when they return in Week 11, Jones will look to keep his turnover-free streak alive against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Follow Heavy on Giants Facebook for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

READ NEXT

For More Giants Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.