Giants Get Concerning News on Daniel Jones, Make Corresponding QB Move: Report

On Monday, December 6, Daniel Jones and Giants’ senior vice president of medical services, Ronnie Barnes, flew to Los Angeles to meet with neck specialist Dr. Robert Watkins. On the surface, everything regarding the third-year signal-caller has since remained the same. Jones is yet to be cleared for contact as he continues to be a limited participant in practice.

While he is set to miss his second-consecutive game, head coach Joe Judge has remained optimistic that Jones will again suit up for the Giants this season. Still, while speaking with reporters on December 8, Judge had this to say when asked if the team was ready to rule out Jones’ injury as season-ending: “I think that’s about really the caution right now going into it, so we don’t create a long-term concern.”

A recent report from a team insider has since shed further light on Judge’s cautionary response. Paul Schwartz of the New York Post has reported that Jones actually suffered “structural damage” to his neck, not in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles, but rather the week prior in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Jones had his neck checked out in Los Angeles on Monday, traveling with Ronnie Barnes, the Giants’ senior vice president of medical services, to see neck specialist Dr. Robert Watkins. The concern is that if Jones plays, he could do further damage to the neck, which suffered some structural damage in the loss in Tampa in Week 11.

Judge on Giants’ Week 14 Starter

In terms of the Giants’ immediate quarterback situation, the recently signed Jake Fromm continues to handle the majority of first-team reps at practice. Fromm, 23, was originally added to the roster less than two weeks ago and has never attempted a pass in an NFL regular-season game. However, if things go as the Giants hope they will, Fromm’s blanketed stat sheet will remain the same come this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“At this moment, if Mike [Glennon] was healthy and cleared, we would expect Mike to start. In terms of Jake, again, this is a really good opportunity this week to see him practice and prepare and get a further look at him,” Judge noted.

“We’re optimistic he’s going to be fully cleared and getting ready to play,” Judge said of Glennon, who is currently in the NFL’s concussion protocol. “Assuming everything clears the protocol, I would (expect him to start). We have nothing at this point that would say he wouldn’t clear, so we’ll wait and see where that goes. But we’re going to prepare Jake as if he’s the starter today.”

Glennon completed 23-of-44 passes for 187 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception against the Dolphins in Week 13 — his first start of the season. A nine-year veteran with 28 starts under his belt, Glennon is the lone quarterback with a chance to suit up this week that has any in-game NFL experience.

Giants Protect Brian Lewerke

While the Giants remain optimistic on Glennon, the team has made a precautionary move at the position, naming Brian Lewerke among their three practice squad protections — joining defensive back Jarren Williams and wide receiver/return specialist Pharoh Cooper. The move assures that no team can pluck Lewerke off of their practice squad, which is vital considering there is a legitimate chance he serves as the team’s No. 2 quarterback come Sunday.

For further depth, the team also brought back a familiar face into the fold. Clayton Thorson, who was beaten out by Lewerke this preseason, was added to the Giants’ practice squad on December 7.