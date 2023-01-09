Giants Put on Blast By Eagles Star After Week 18 Loss

The New York Giants lost 22-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18 as the latter team clinched the NFC’s top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

After the game, Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay made sure to remind the Giants that they released the now-Philly cornerback James Bradberry in the offseason.

Slay shared on Twitter, “We thank ya” to the Giants announcing Bradberry’s release at the time on May 9, 2022.

Bradberry had a productive day against his former team. He ended up with four total tackles and two pass breakups, including one to stop the Giants on third down.

This isn’t the first time Slay has had words concerning Bradberry’s past with the Giants. The Eagles beat the Giants in Week 14 and after that game, Slay told reporters how he felt about the 48-22 victory.

“It definitely felt good to whoop that a** here for my boy JB,” Slay said in Week 14. “It’s (really) big for me to whoop that a** here. We whopped that a– pretty good for JB.”

Why Giants Released James Bradberry

Bradberry signed with New York in 2020 by then-general manager Dave Gettleman to a three-year, $45 million contract.

In his two seasons in New York, Bradberry was one of the league’s most reliable cornerbacks and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020. However, the Giants failed to have a winning record while he was there, going 6-10 in 2020 and 4-13 in 2021.

Bradberry was released by new general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll in 2022 as part of a cost-cutting measure that saved the Giants roughly $10 million against the salary cap this season.

“First of all, I understand it’s a business. I was putting my business cap on first and understanding that I’m an asset. So I understand that they want something for me, so that was part of the game,” Bradberry told reporters on May 24. “Personally, didn’t necessarily like it, but it’s a business at the end of the day and I understand that.”

Still, the Giants are paying the price for Bradberry suiting up for the Eagles. New York will owe Bradberry more money in the form of a dead cap hit than the Eagles will play him in 2022. Bradberry’s dead cap hit with the Giants is $11.7 million, while the Eagles will pay him a maximum of $10 million for one season, according to a May 18 tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Despite being in the playoffs, the Giants could easily use Bradberry’s services. The team’s No. 1 cornerback Adoree’ Jackson has missed the past seven games with a sprained knee, an injury that occurred when he was returning a punt during the Week 11 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Giants HC Brian Daboll Looking Ahead to Playoffs

The Giants clinched the No. 6 playoff spot last week with a win over the Indianapolis Colts. In Week 18, Big Blue gave the majority of their starters as the backups fought hard, losing by six points to an Eagles team that came in as 16.5-point favorites.

New York will head to take on the Minnesota Vikings on the road next Sunday for a rematch of their first meeting this season, which was played in Week 16.

It didn’t take long for Daboll to think about the road ahead for Wild Card Weekend.

“We’ve got to take these buses home, get in the training room, get in the meeting room and have our best week of preparation,” Daboll said.

The Giants lost 27-24 in their first game against the Vikings.