Giants Leading Receiver Linked to NFC East Rival: Analyst

The New York Giants have gotten dependable returns in 2022 from Darius Slayton, who has played in 15 games this season and has 46 receptions for a team-leading 724 receiving yards and two touchdowns. His contributions are part of the reason why the Giants clinched a playoff berth in Week 17.

However, that doesn’t mean jumping ahead in the offseason is meaningless.

Slayton is set to hit free agency this offseason. It’s likely that plenty of teams will be bidding on his services, especially due to a less-than-stellar wide receiver free-agent market.

USA Today’s K.D. Drummond labeled Slayton as one of the two possible Dallas Cowboys’ free-agent receiver targets for this offseason, along with Jarvis Landry.

“Dallas will always need to sign a veteran WR, and they have to do better than James Washington,” Drummond wrote on December 27, 2022.

Slayton’s Rollercoaster of Career

In 2019, Slayton entered in the NFL as a fifth-round pick by the Giants. He impressed in his rookie year catching 48 receptions for 740 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games while dropping just two passes.

Slayton would have 50 receptions in 2020 — two more than his 48 in 2019 — but in two more games. His production went even further downhill in 2021, recording 26 receptions in 13 games. He also had six drops in each of the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

After last season, the Giants showed signs of possibly moving on from him. According to an April story by Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the team was shopping Slayton before the 2022 draft, but a deal never went through.

It was also reported by Duggan that Slayton was running with the third-team offense in training camp. Slayton had to either take a pay cut or lose his roster spot if he wanted to remain with the Giants in the summer. He chose to take the cut and was inactive for the first game and did not see any pass targets in the next two games.

Then, in Week 4, he saw over 60% of offensive snaps and his playing time increased when the top three players ahead of him on the depth chart began to fall off the scene.

Slayton and quarterback Daniel Jones both entered the league in 2019 as Giants draft picks. His experience with Jones has made him a valuable option in Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka’s offense. He entered Week 17 having averaged 68.3 receiving yards in seven contests since New York’s Week 9 bye.

Although he currently has a career-high seven dropped balls, Slayton has 12 deep receptions of 20+ yards and is averaging 15.7 yards per catch, 11th among all NFL receivers with a minimum of 17 receptions.

Will Giants Pursue Odell Beckham Jr. in Offseason?

The Giants, along with the Cowboys and Buffalo Bills, visited Odell Beckham Jr. during his free-agent tour in December. Nothing came to fruition between New York and Beckham and while Dallas seemed like the favorite for the three-time Pro Bowler, owner Jerry Jones’ had doubts about his ability to contribute in the playoffs.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen has the option to re-sign Slayton, with his Spotrac projected annual salary of $3.5 million for two years. New York has gotten solid contributions from Isaiah Hodgins, who’s a cheap option for 2023 and has appeared in eight games with the Giants and he’s made 33 catches for 351 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Beckham is 30 years old and coming off his second torn ACL injury. His projected annual salary, according to Spotrac, is $13.1 million for two years.

Remember, the Giants have plenty of unrestricted free agents to worry about after the 2022 season, which includes Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.

Big Blue will likely do its due diligence and explore Beckham’s market.

But it would be wise for the Giants to retain the talent that has led to their first winning season since 2016, as well as build through the draft.