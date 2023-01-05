Giants WR Fires Shot at Retired All-Pro for Damar Hamlin Collision Reaction

ESPN analyst Bart Scott is under fire for his analysis of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins’s collision with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who had to be given CPR on the field and suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2. In support of Hamlin, the New York Giants and the other 31 teams have changed their Twitter avatar to “Pray For Damar” written above his jersey number.

During a Tuesday appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Scott said Higgins “lowered his helmet” before “throwing his body into (Hamlin’s) chest.”

“Right before the tackle, (Higgins) lowers his helmet and he kind of throws his body into his [Hamlin’s] chest,” Scott said. “(Hamlin) is standing up because he’s thinking he’s got to take Tee Higgins at an angle to make a tackle. So, he didn’t expect Tee Higgins to launch his body back into him.”

Scott spent 11 years in the NFL playing as a linebacker and made an All-Pro and Pro Bowl appearance in 2006.

“A lot of times you see it as a linebacker,” Scott continued. “Running back comes through the hole and he knows that contact’s coming, so he lowers his helmet and you can’t get underneath him. So he’s able to get into you and your chest is exposed . . . I expect the league will be a lot more vigilant when it comes to that and using that penalty.”

Many viewers, including Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton, believed Scott’s analysis of the collision on First Take suggested there was foul play and judgment on Higgins’s part.

Slayton tweeted: “Nothing gets me more hot than people who played the game getting on TV and saying dumb stuff like this and trying to make somebody a villain.”

Nothing gets me more hot than people who played the game getting on TV and saying dumb stuff like this and trying to make somebody a villain. It’s not Tee fault pray for Damar and his family and shut up https://t.co/NAjFTlDf9p — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) January 3, 2023

It’s also apparent that Higgins lowered his shoulder and not the helmet as Scott said.

One Twitter user wrote: “Hi lowered his shoulder and it his Hamlin’s chest…. a routine play that has been done a million times.”

Hi lowered his shoulder and it his Hamlin's chest…. a routine play that has been done a million times. pic.twitter.com/BgzLKpVHfZ — Judge64 (@CJWappler) January 3, 2023

Hamlin was taken in critical condition to a hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field during the Bills’ (12-3) highly anticipated Week 17 matchup against the Bengals (11-4).

Giants Head Coach Sends Prayers

Head coach Brian Daboll was with the Bills’ organization last season when Hamlin was a rookie safety. Daboll had the Giants’ medical staff and team psychologist address the players before they did anything football-related on Wednesday, January 4.

Prior to speaking to media members for the first time since the 24-year-old’s incident, Daboll wore a Giants hat with Hamlin’s No. 3.

The Giants’ social media account shared it via social media:

Coach Daboll arrived to today's press conference wearing this hat, with the No. 3 for Damar Hamlin pic.twitter.com/Dk0LWYQT5Y — New York Giants (@Giants) January 4, 2023

“We offer our prayers to him, his family, the people in that organization,” Daboll said, via SNY Giants Videos. “This is tragic, tragic to see. Feel for Damar most importantly, the family, all the players and coaches that are around him every day. He’s a tremendous young man. Just pray for recovery.”

Brian Daboll begins his media availability today with an emotional statement in support of Damar Hamlin, his family, and the Buffalo Bills: pic.twitter.com/qesYIgQluK — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) January 4, 2023

Encouraging Damar Hamlin Update

The Bills announced on Thursday, January at 10:28 a.m. Eastern Time through Twitter that Hamlin has made “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours” after suffering cardiac arrest during the team’s January 2 game.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

Then, on Thursday afternoon, a pair of UC Health Physicians spoke via a Zoom call and said that Hamlin has been able to be awake and communicate with doctors, nurses and family members via writing on a clipboard. Also, Hamlin’s neurological condition and function are intact after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday night.

When Hamlin awoke Wednesday night, one of the first questions he asked in writing was who won the Bills-Bengals game. Doctors told him, “You won. You’ve won the game of life.”

Hamlin still remains in intensive care in the surgical and trauma ICU room at the University of Cincinnati hospital, according to UC Health physicians William Knight IV, MD and Timothy Pritts, MD who were on the Zoom call and are part of a group of people at the hospital helping treat Hamlin.