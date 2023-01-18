Giants Urged to Sign ‘Big-Play’ Free Agent WR, per Analyst

After an upset win in Super Wild Card Weekend, the New York Giants made it to the Divisional Round and will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on January 21 — but that doesn’t mean the offseason for Big Blue can’t be discussed.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus was recently assigned with picking one offensive free agent that each NFL team “should pursue” in 2023.

For the Giants, he picked to retain wide receiver Darius Slayton.

“He’s a big-play machine who does suffer from the occasional drop, but he’s still an asset to any offense with his ability to take the top off opposing defenses or rack up yards after the catch,” Spielberger wrote on January 16.

Darius Slayton’s Rollercoaster of a 2022 Season

The Giants received dependable returns in 2022 from Slayton, who played in 15 games and posted 46 receptions for a team-leading 724 receiving yards and two touchdowns. His contributions are part of the reason why the Giants clinched a playoff berth in Week 17.

Slayton caught 48 receptions in his breakout 2019 rookie campaign and 50 catches in his second season. Yet, it wasn’t always peaches and cream for the former fifth-round pick. After the 2021 season, the Giants showed signs of possibly moving on from him. According to an April story by Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the team was shopping Slayton before the 2022 draft, but a deal never went through.

It was also reported by Duggan that Slayton was running with the third-team offense in training camp. Slayton had to either take a pay cut or lose his roster spot if he wanted to remain with the Giants in the summer. He chose to take the cut and was inactive for the first game and did not see any pass targets in the next two games.

Then, in Week 4, he saw over 60% of offensive snaps and his playing time increased when the top three players ahead of him on the depth chart began to fall off the scene.

Daniel Jones and Slayton both entered the league in 2019 as Giants’ draft picks. The wide receiver’s experience with Jones has made him a valuable option in Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka’s offense. He entered Week 17 having averaged 68.3 receiving yards in seven contests since New York’s Week 9 bye.

In the Giants’ Super Wild Card Weekend playoff win against the Minnesota Vikings, Slayton committed a huge drop on third down in the fourth quarter that would’ve iced the game with less than three minutes to go. Still, the 26-year-old Slayton had four catches for 88 yards on eight targets in the game.

Daboll quickly went up to him after the key drop, but it was to give positive support.

“That could’ve went a ways, definitely a first down, but I told him, “Put your head up, you’ve made a lot of good plays,” Daboll said, via Audacy’s Lou DiPietro. “He made a mistake at a critical time and no one felt worse than him, but that’s gonna happen, and he’s such a good teammate who had done everything he could for us. I told him to keep his head up because we need him, he’s one of our best players on offense.”

Giants WR Darius Slayton’s Market Value

Slayton is set to hit free agency this offseason. It’s likely that plenty of teams will be bidding on his services, especially due to a less-than-stellar wide receiver free-agent market.

Remember, the Giants also have Jones, Saquon Barkley and safety Julian Love set to be free agents in 2023.

Yet, the cost to retain Slayton shouldn’t be expensive as Spotrac estimates his market value to be in the range of a 2-year, $7 million deal.

The Giants are set to have about $56 million in salary cap space once the season flips over to 2023.