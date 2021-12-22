Giants Sign Ex-Bengals 1st-Rounder, 30-Game Career Starter

While another lost season may be nearing its conclusion, the four-win New York Giants continue to tweak their roster. Wednesday, December 22 was no different, as the Giants made three roster moves in total, including two new signings.

The biggest name of the bunch, Darqueze Dennard, was added as a practice squad veteran signing. The 5-foot-11-inch, 202-pound cornerback arrives in East Rutherford just one day after being released from the Colts’ practice squad in correspondence to Indianapolis signing defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand.

Dennard, 30, boasts mounds of NFL experience, appearing in 85 career games spanning across stints with the Cincinnati Bengals (2014-19) and Atlanta Falcons (2020). The No. 24 overall selection in the 2014 draft out of Michigan State, Dennard has compiled four interceptions, 27 passes defended, 287 tackles (211 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one defensive touchdown and 23 special teams stops over his NFL tenure.

Could We See Dennard vs. the Eagles?

While Dennard made a name for himself as a lockdown boundary corner with the Spartans, earning Jim Thorpe Award honors in 2013 (awarded to the top defensive back in college football), he’s carved out a career for himself in the pros playing predominantly out of the slot — a fairly impressive one.

Over the past four seasons, Dennard has earned an overall Pro Football Focus mark of 72.2 or better. For reference, Adoree’ Jackson currently leads all Giants corners with a PFF grade of 71.9, while the team’s current top three cornerbacks (Jackson, James Bradberry and Aaron Robinson) cumulatively own an average PFF grade of 66.5 in 2021.

While Dennard will be starting his Giants career on the team’s practice squad, don’t be surprised if the veteran cornerback takes the Jaylon Smith route and quickly gets the call up to the active roster for gameday.

Like a plethora of NFL clubs, the Giants have been dealing with numerous absences due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases. The team was down eight players for their most recent outing, a Week 15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Half of those players were defensive backs; Jackson, Robinson, Natrell Jamerson and J.R. Reed.

Whether it’s to help fill a void for a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, or simply to add a boost to a secondary that has lost five defensive backs to injured reserve this season, seeing Dennard suit up on Sunday vs. the Philadelphia Eagles wouldn’t be much of a surprise.

Other Roster Moves

Speaking of filling in for someone on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Giants have once again activated wide receiver/return specialist Pharoh Cooper from the practice squad. The move marks the seventh consecutive (game) week the former Pro Bowler has been bumped up to the active roster.

The South Carolina product has played sparingly on offense this season, hauling in four receptions for 33 yards on 93 snaps. However, he’s been used far more prominently on special teams, returning 13 kickoff/punt returns for 173 yards.

New York also added defensive back Dwayne Johnson Jr. to their practice squad on Wednesday. No, he is not the son of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Still, that didn’t stop Twitter from having their fun.

The Giants signed Dwayne Johnson Jr., a DB from San Diego State, to their practice squad, per the transaction wire pic.twitter.com/QOduif12cX — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 22, 2021

Johnson, 24, checks in at 6-foot-1-inches and 207-pounds. The San Diego State alumn previously spent the preseason with the Falcons.