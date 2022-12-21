Giants Bring In Former Highly Touted RB for Workout

Fresh off a 20-12 Sunday Night Football victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 15, the New York Giants are looking to add some depth to their roster.

According to the league’s transaction wire on Tuesday, December 20, the Giants had a tryout with running backs Darrell Henderson, Nate McCrary and Abram Smith.

Henderson is Most Notable of Three Workout RBs

Henderson, 25, joined the Los Angeles Rams as a third-round pick in 2019 after posting one of the better college running back seasons in recent memory. With Memphis in 2018, he rushed for 1,909 yards and totaled 25 touchdowns. He was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back, but lost to Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor.

While splitting with Cam Akers in 2020 and Sony Michel during the 2021 season, Henderson ran for over 600 yards and five touchdowns in each of those years.

According to Pro Football Focus, Henderson recorded an 80.4 offensive grade during the 2020 season and a 68.7 offensive grade during the 2021 season. He ranked 15th among all running backs (with at least 100 snaps) in offensive grade during the 2020 season and 36th in offensive grade during the 2021 season.

Unfortunately, Henderson suffered an MCL sprain in Week 16 in 2021 and was placed on injured reserve on December 28. He finished the regular season with a career-high 688 yards and five rushing touchdowns and 29 receptions for 176 yards and three touchdowns. He was activated off injured reserve in time for Super Bowl LVI and had four carries for seven yards and caught three receptions for 43 yards in the team’s 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This season, Henderson was surprisingly waived by the Rams after starting seven of his 10 appearances and had 70 carries for 283 yards and three touchdowns. One day after his release, the Jacksonville Jaguars claimed him off waivers. He didn’t play a single snap for Jacksonville and was eventually released on December 9.

Other than the Giants, Henderson also visited the Arizona Cardinals per the league’s transaction wire on December 20.

It’ll be interesting to see if Henderson lands on a third team for the 2022 season.

Possible Reasoning for Giants Wanting Another RB

The Giants currently have Barkley, veteran Matt Breida and second-year back Gary Brightwell on the depth chart. The former No. 2 overall pick Barkley is on his way to his second Pro Bowl with over 1,100 rushing yards this season.

Barkley posted 87 rushing on 18 carries against the Washington Commanders in the team’s 20-12 Sunday Night Football Week 15 win. However, the fact remains that after a great first half of the season, Barkley had shown signs of wearing down. In the previous six games, he averaged 3.3 yards per carry and a combination of workload, shoulder and neck injuries and poor offensive line play had to do with his downward spiral.

After their massive win in Week 15, the Giants took a step toward reaching the NFL playoffs. Per FiveThirtyEight, the 8-5-1 Giants’ odds of reaching the playoffs increased from 52 percent to 87 percent with their road victory. The Giants are now the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture with three games to go.

New York could add Henderson to give Barkley more breathing room as they move closer to clinching a playoff spot.