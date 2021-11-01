Giants Eyeing Replacement for GM Dave Gettleman: Report

Dave Gettleman’s reign as general manager of the Giants certainly hasn’t gone very smoothly since he took over after the 2017 season.

In a little over three seasons, the Giants have a record of 17-38 under Gettleman, and this year’s 2-5 start has left his job security in doubt.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants are “quietly looking at general manager possibilities,” to replace Gettleman.

“Executives around the league are under the impression the Giants are quietly looking at general manager possibilities, according to multiple sources,” wrote Raanan.

“Another ominous sign: The Giants and owner John Mara declined an opportunity to provide a public vote of confidence for Gettleman this week after doing so for head coach Joe Judge with a New York Post reporter several days earlier.”

Last week, Giants co-owner John Mara gave head coach Joe Judge a vote of confidence in an interview with The New York Post.

While Mara didn’t hesitate to praise Judge, he did not offer any comments regarding Gettleman’s current job status.

Now, the Giants appear to be looking for a successor to take over for the 70-year-old Gettleman beyond this year, barring a miraculous turnaround by the team this season.

Toney, Shepard Expected to Return

The New York Giants will certainly have their hands full in their Monday Night Football matchup with the mighty Kansas City Chiefs on November 1.

However, they are expected to have two key impact wide receivers back in their lineup tonight in Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the anticipation is that Toney and Shepard will both be active against the Chiefs. And as Duggan went onto note, although the team will check on them during pregame warmups, they are not considered to be game-time decisions.

One thing that will be a boost to the offense: Getting some playmakers back. Receivers Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard, both listed as questionable, are expected to play, per source. Team will make sure they’re good in warmups, but they’re not considered game-time decisions https://t.co/dPqCezLA2M — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 1, 2021

This is promising news for quarterback Daniel Jones and a Giants offense that has been decimated by injuries this season. Especially since starting running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and No. 1 wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) have already been ruled out for the third straight week.

With Toney and Shepard back, Jones will now have three of his top four wideouts on the field, which will be a major boost against a tough opponent in the Chiefs.

Prior to exiting in the first quarter of the Giants’ Week 6 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Toney caught fire with 19 receptions for 303 yards combined since taking on a larger role in the fourth game of the season.

As for Shepard, he is Jones’ favorite third-down target and has racked up 28 catches for 299 yards and a touchdown in four contests this year.

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Jekyll & Hyde

The Giants’ defense has struggled immensely this season, but they are coming off their best performance of the year against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.

Not to mention, Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL with nine interceptions and the Kansas City Chiefs lead the league with 17 turnovers. This bodes well for Patrick Graham’s unit to make some game-changing plays this evening by forcing takeaways.

However, they still have to face one of the best signal callers in the game in Mahomes, as well as an offense that is loaded with star power in Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, among others.

On an additional note, the Giants’ pass rush and secondary have not played up to expectations this season. And to make matters worse, edge rusher Lorenzo Carter has already been ruled out with an ankle injury as well.

This puts more of the burden on Leonard Williams, rookie edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, who is coming off a 2.5 sack performance, Oshane Ximines and Quincy Roche to get after the quarterback.

If this group can’t find ways to put pressure on Mahomes, it will expose their secondary and could spell a long night for their pass defense.

That’s why Graham must find a way to keep Mahomes uncomfortable in the pocket on a consistent basis if the Giants are going to pull off an upset at Arrowhead Stadium.

In all likelihood, we are going to see a Jekyll and Hyde showing from either the Chiefs offense or Giants defense. Whoever plays the role of Jekyll should ultimately see their team come out on top.