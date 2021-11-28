Giants’ Dave Gettleman ‘Unlikely’ to Return in 2022: Report

After the New York Giants fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett earlier in the week, more changes could be coming in the near future.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is unlikely to return next season.

The #Giants made a big change this week, and another is slated to come after the season. GM Dave Gettleman is likely in his last year with the team, sources say. My story: https://t.co/OVjUK6C9Hz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2021

This news should come as no surprise considering Gettleman’s tenure as GM has been disastrous. Since taking over the Giants’ personnel department in 2018, the team has gone an abysmal 18-40.

Prior to joining the Giants, the 70-year-old saw significant success during his time as GM of the Carolina Panthers. From 2013-2017, the Panthers went 51-28 and made three playoff appearances under Gettleman. They also won the NFC in 2015 and played in Super Bowl 50.

However, Gettleman was unpopular amongst the players in the locker room and the Panthers shockingly fired him prior to training camp in 2017.

Now, he could have the same fate with the Giants, who have failed to turn things around in four seasons since he arrived.

Although, Gettleman is set to turn 71 during the offseason and he could just retire instead.

Replacement Options

As Rapoport also reported, a strong internal candidate to replace Gettleman is vice president of football operations and assistant GM Kevin Abrams.

Abrams is mainly in charge of contract negotiations and handles the salary cap in the Giants’ front office, and the word is that they have been grooming him to potentially take over as GM.

But not so fast, Rapoport mentioned that the Giants are looking outside of the building as well. With head coach Joe Judge’s ties to the Patriots, the Giants are likely to look at candidates with backgrounds in the New England scouting system.

The goal is to bring someone in who is more in-line with Judge’s thinking. And based off this blueprint, it sounds as though the second-year head coach’s job is currently safe.

The Giants have gone 9-17 since Judge was hired prior to the 2020 season. Judge made the decision to fire Jason Garrett following the team’s 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 22.

Now, we shall see if the loss of Garrett will inject life into one of the league’s worst offenses.

New Game Plan

With Garrett gone, Freddie Kitchens is expected to take over the play calling duties.

And according to Kim Jones of NFL Network, the Giants intend to prioritize getting Kenny Golladay more targets against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 28.

Joe Judge had a message for Kenny Golladay on Monday's flight home from Tampa…. #PHIvsNYG pic.twitter.com/CPERfJEBYD — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 28, 2021

Golladay, who the Giants signed to a four-year, $72 million deal in free agency, was targeted a mere two times in the loss to Tampa in Week 11.

And as Kim Jones revealed, Judge called Golladay up to the front of the plane on the trip home from Tampa Bay and told him they were going to get him the ball more.

Golladay has bit his tongue all season, but does not have a touchdown this year. In fact, left tackle Andrew Thomas even caught a touchdown pass last week, before Golladay or rookie receiver Kadarius Toney.

With Toney out due to a quad injury today, that should pave the way for Golladay to get plenty of passes thrown his way.