Giants Predicted to Land ‘Sneaky Good’ Free Agent Defender

The New York Giants have an interesting offseason ahead, but the NFC East franchise is already being pegged as a fit for a free-agent defender.

Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports believes the Giants “should prioritize” adding Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long this offseason.

“Long is a sneaky good inside linebacker — which is exactly what the Giants need,” Dajani wrote on February 2. “The 26-year-old recorded a career-high 86 combined tackles this past season despite missing five games. He’s a run stuffer who is poised to have a career year in 2023.”

Dajani isn’t the only analyst that thinks the Giants should sign the 26-year-old linebacker. On January 18, Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus wrote that the team should “pursue” Long and that he would be “a heat-seeking missile” in Giants coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale’s defense.

David Long Wouldn’t Be Pricey for Giants

Long showed impressive traits in the 2022 season, earning a career-high 76.2 overall PFF grade with an 89.0 run defense grade that ranked fifth among off-ball linebackers. He also totaled 86 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and two interceptions.

However, the 26-year-old Long missed five games due to injury in 2022. He also missed seven games in the 2021 season and has missed time in the last two seasons because of hamstring injuries. Because of his durability concerns, Long has an affordable projected market value of $4.9 million in average annual salary, per Spotrac.

If Long can stay healthy, the Giants would be wise to consider signing Long, especially because of his pass-rushing capabilities. He’s posted a 19.8% pass-rush win rate and 23.8% pressure rate over the past three seasons (second-best marks among off-ball linebackers with at least 100 pass-rush snaps over the span), according to PFF.

Long would fit in well in Martindale’s blitz-heavy defensive scheme. The defensive coordinator dialed up the blitz 39.7 percent of the time this season, which was the highest rate in the league, per Pro Football Reference.

Giants Need Talent at Linebacker in 2023

The Giants had plenty of trouble at the inside linebacker position this season. The position was a revolving door that went from relying on Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder and rookie Darrian Beavers before the season to Jaylon Smith, Landon Collins, Micah McFadden and Jarrad Davis at the end of their playoff run.

New York ranked 28th in rushing yards allowed per game (146.3). The Giants also had a 35.2 cumulative PFF grade at off-ball linebacker in 2022, which ranked 31st in football.

Smith, Davis and Collins are all free agents this offseason. There’s hope that Beavers could return healthy after tearing his ACL in his rookie season in 2022.

Long could be the perfect piece for Big Blue as the 2022 season was his first as a full-time starter at middle linebacker.

According to PFF, Long ranks as one of the best linebackers in free agency.

Long plays a downhill, attacking brand of football that helps him blow up a lot of plays but also makes him particularly susceptible to over-committing on play-action passes and missing tackles when he takes a poor pursuit angle. Nevertheless, he is clearly an ascending young player contributing immensely to Tennessee’s defense that finished first in expected points added per rush allowed on the season.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Giants add to this group in the draft and free agency.