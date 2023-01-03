Giants Suddenly Bring Back WR After Recent Release

According to the Jan. 3 NFL transaction wire, the New York Giants are re-signing wide receiver David Sills to their practice squad and cutting defensive lineman Jack Heflin.

Sills was cut by the Giants on Dec. 31 while activating safety Xavier McKinney (hand) off the non-football injury list in the process. The 26-year-old wide receiver cleared waivers before re-signing with the team on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Giants signed Heflin to the practice squad on Dec. 15 but never elevated him to the active roster.

History of David Sills

Sills began his NFL journey as an undrafted free agent in 2019 with the Buffalo Bills. He was waived on Aug. 31, 2019 and signed to the Giants practice squad a day later.

In 2020, Sills tested positive for COVID-19 in the offseason before suffering a broken foot in training camp. He contracted COVID late in the year and ended his season.

Last season, he made his first appearance for the Giants against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 24, 2021. Then, he posted his first reception against the Philadelphia Eagles later in the season.

In 2022, Sills was a helpful member of the Giants’ receiving group at the begining of the season. He played in nine games with five starts, recording 11 catches for 106 yards.

However, he played in only one game since Week 8 as Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Richie James have been used regularly as the team’s trio of wide receivers.

For his career, he has 13 receptions for 123 yards.

Giants Defender Praises Daniel Jones

When called upon, Daniel Jones has answered the call in 2022. Most recently, he led his team to its first playoff berth since 2016. In Sunday’s 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the 25-year-old signal-caller completed 19 of 24 passes for 177 yards and four total touchdowns.

New York declined Jones’ fifth-year option before this season and the Duke product will become a free agent after this season.

On Tuesday, Giants safety Julian Love went on WFAN’s “Tiki and Tierney” and has seen the contributions made by Jones.

“Our offensive playbook is ridiculous, the amount that these guys have to retain is unbelievable. And Daniel, like a quarterback should, knows it all,” Love said. “Having guys in and out shows a lot of his mental strength and his patience level and his competitive level. He wants to be winning, this is an important time for him as it is for a lot of us.”

Love will also be a free agent this offseason and wants the Giants to see the Giants bring Jones back.

“He’s a guy who is extremely talented, and he’s a guy who has taken all the blame – even when I didn’t think it was warranted that he should have all of it,” Love said. “I think he’s a perfect guy for this city, he’s not a guy who cares about the flashy stuff, he’s not a guy who cares about the social media part of it, the pride and the excitement of being a quarterback in the NFL, let alone New York City.

“I think he’s the perfect guy for the job and he’s done a great job this year. Obviously, he wants to keep growing and not level off, and I think he will.”

One thing’s for sure. Love and Jones will appear in their first postseason in the fourth season of their respective careers.