Giants Among Favorites to Land $54 Million 3-Time All-Pro Star

The New York Giants suffered a 38-7 Divisional Playoff loss to the 2022 NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles and the demoralizing showing made it clear that the Giants need a top-flight pass catcher. Big Blue had only two players — one of them was running back Saquon Barkley — with more than one reception in the playoff contest.

DraftKings released odds on January 31 for the next team for star DeAndre Hopkins, whom the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly shopping actively, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score.

The Giants are among the top contenders to land the playmaker. New York is listed fifth in the odds at +900 behind New England (+350), Kansas City (+450), Green Bay (+500) and Baltimore (+750).

Cardinals’ Cloudy Future Leaves Hopkins Trade on the Table

Hopkins is a three-time All-Pro Selection, five-time Pro Bowler and has six one-thousand-yard seasons on his resume.

However, Hopkins is coming off rough years that have been hampered by injury and suspension. In 2022, he played in just nine games and caught 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns. He was also not helped by a struggling Cardinals offense which included Kyler Murray missing six games with various injuries. Murray could also be out in Week 1 of 2023 due to a torn ACL he suffered in Week 14.

The Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim after a brutal 4-13 season. While Arizona hired Monti Ossenfort for their GM opening, they have still yet to hire a head coach.

Hopkins will have a $19.4 million base salary at age 30 for next season, but his number drops to $14.9 million in 2024. The star receiver still has two seasons remaining on his $54 million deal.

Arizona’s stance could change concerning Hopkins with a new regime, but the 2023 free-agent receiver class is lacking, which can help maximize a return for the veteran. Also, a recent cryptic Instagram post from Hopkins seems to indicate that he believes his time with the Cardinals is over.

The 30-year-old Hopkins has a no-trade clause as he’ll have the decision on where he plays if trade negotiations occur.

Giants Could Be Players for DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins is set to carry a $30.8 million cap hit in 2023. However, his cap hit would be reduced to $8.2 million after Arizona takes on the $22.6 million in dead money remaining on his deal.

If Hopkins were to be available, the Giants would be deemed a logical suitor, considering they will have $44 million in cap space in the offseason. They do have to make decisions on impending free agents Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Julian Love as the franchise tag is also at their disposal.

Two of New York’s wide receivers — Darius Slayton and Richie James — are also set to hit the open market. Big Blue will have a need at wideout since it’s expected that big-priced Kenny Golladay will almost certainly be released once the offseason begins. Designating Golladay a post-June 1 cut would save $13.5M against the cap while incurring $7.9M in dead money, according to Spotrac.

There are also some potential moves to free up more cap space for general manager Joe Schoen. For instance, the team has the option to restructure Leonard Williams’ contract, which could save the Giants over $8 million, per OverTheCap.

The Giants adding a talent like Hopkins would accelerate their offense, led by head coach Brian Daboll.