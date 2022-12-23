Giants Urged to Trade for 3-Time All-Pro Wide Receiver in 2023

The New York Giants haven’t had a Pro Bowl wide receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2016, which was the last season the team made the playoffs.

Big Blue currently holds a projected playoff spot with an 8-5-1 record in 2022, but journeyman Richie James leads the team with 42 catches. The fact remains that New York’s receiving group is thin and could hurt their chances of making a potential playoff run.

Alex Wilson of Empire Sports Media pitched an idea that the Giants could inquire on the trade market in 2023 and pursue Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

“I could see the Giants trying to trade for a WR1 in the off-season but avoiding giving up 1st round pick. Could see DeAndre Hopkins on the market, can snag him for much less than a 1st round pick. Imagine drafting a young WR and landing a proven vet like D-Hop? Interesting,” Wilson tweeted.

I could see the Giants trying to trade for a WR1 in the off-season but avoiding giving up 1st round pick. Could see DeAndre Hopkins on the market, can snag him for much less than a 1st round pick. Imagine drafting a young WR and landing a proven vet like D-Hop? Interesting. — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) December 23, 2022

Due to Hopkins’ $30 million cap hit in 2023, Wilson believes the Giants could restructure his contract in order to free up cap space.

“I know Hopkins has a big cap hit, but maybe they re-do his deal and lessen that number by a big margin. Just a thought,” Wilson added.

What a Giants Trade Could Look Like for DeAndre Hopkins

This season, Hopkins began the season on a six-game suspension due to a PED violation. Since Week 7, he has gained 713 yards with just three touchdowns.

However, the Cardinals look to be a rebuilding team as they’re 4-10 with a general manager currently out of the picture. Kyler Murray tore his ACL in Week 13 and head coach Kliff Kingsbury could be on his way out of town.

Because Hopkins is older and will turn 31 in June, the return for the three-time All-Pro might not be as drastic. But it’s likely he will fetch at least a second-round pick, given that he is due $19.45 million in 2023, with a cap hit of $2 million, and $14.9 million in 2024, with a cap hit of $26.2 million.

The Giants have an additional third-round pick due to the trade of Kadarius Toney. Arizona could be interested in the financial flexibility and draft picks that trading Hopkins would bring.

Hopkins still shows attributes in his game that made him a first-team All-Pro from 2017 to 2019. During that time frame, Hopkins accumulated 4,115 total yards including his best season as a pro with 1,572 yards in 2018. He also scored 31 touchdowns during these three seasons.

Big Blue would greatly sign up for Hopkins’ talents, knowing his great hands and contested-catch ability make him a threat every time he’s on the field.

Assessing Giants’ Future at WR

After the 2022 season, there will be plenty of uncertainty at the wideout position for the Giants. Big-priced Kenny Golladay will almost certainly be released once the offseason begins. Designating Golladay a post-June 1 cut would save $13.5M against the cap while incurring $7.9M in dead money, according to Spotrac.

Sterling Shepard will be a free agent in 2023 and might not be ready by Week 13 as he rehabs from his torn ACL. Rookie Wan’Dale Robinson also might not be ready for Week 1 given that his torn ACL injury occurred in November. Darius Slayton, who is second on the Giants in receptions, will be a free agent in 2023 as well.

The Giants have the chance to add a wide receiver through the draft, specifically in the high-end rounds.

And if Hopkins is available, it’s likely that general manager Joe Schoen would at least take some interest in helping whoever is at the quarterback position in 2023.