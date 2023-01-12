Giants ‘Should Target’ $54 Million Superstar, Says Analyst

The Arizona Cardinals plan to trade DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, per Jordan Schultz of theScore, and the New York Giants have been identified as a team that could get in the mix.

Sources: #AZCardinals plan to try and trade All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. DHop has 2 yrs and $34.36M left on his contract and is likely to seek a new deal. Owner Michael Bidwill plans to express this to GM candidates. My story, via @theScore: https://t.co/xX8NHkULYH — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 10, 2023

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes the Giants could make Hopkins seamlessly fit in New York, especially if impending free agents Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones are retained.

“Adding Hopkins to an offense that features Jones and Barkley would give New York three legitimate playmakers around which to build,” Knox wrote on January 12. “It could also help further Jones’ development.”

Knox also believes head coach Brian Daboll could help Jones blossom even more if Hopkins lands in New York — and Daboll is no stranger to aiding a quarterback with an elite wide receiver.

“The former Duke quarterback showed a lot of growth under Daboll this season (career-best 92.5 passer rating), and he did it without having a true No. 1 receiver,” Knox wrote. “Daboll saw firsthand how adding Stefon Diggs aided Josh Allen in Buffalo—Allen had a career-best 107.2 rating when Diggs joined the team in 2020—and could look to make a similar QB-WR pairing by acquiring Hopkins.”

Cardinals’ Murky Future Leaves Hopkins Trade on the Table

Hopkins is a three-time All-Pro Selection, five-time Pro Bowler and has six one-thousand-yard seasons on his resume. However, he’s coming off rough years that have been hampered by injury and suspension. In 2022, he played in just nine games and caught 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cardinals recently fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim after a brutal 4-13 season. Hopkins was not helped by a struggling Cardinals offense which included Kyler Murray missing six games with various injuries. Murray could also be out in Week 1 of 2023 due to a torn ACL he suffered in Week 14.

Arizona’s stance could change concerning Hopkins with a new regime, but the 2023 free-agent receiver class is lacking, which can help maximize a return for the veteran. Also, a recent cryptic Instagram post from Hopkins also seems to indicate that he believes his time with the Cardinals is over.

The 30-year-old Hopkins has a no-trade clause, so he’ll have the final say on where he plays if trade negotiations occur.

Could a Giants Trade for DeAndre Hopkins Work?

Hopkins is set to carry a $30.8 million cap hit in 2023. However, his cap hit would be reduced to $8.2 million after Arizona takes on the $22.6 million in dead money remaining on his deal.

As it currently stands, the Giants have the cap space ($56.8 million projected) to make a Hopkins trade work. New York, of course, will have to assess the futures of Jones and Barkley, as well as impending free agent safety Julian Love.

New York’s top two receivers — Darius Slayton and Richie James — are also set to hit the open market. Big Blue will have a need at receiver as it’s also expected that big-priced Kenny Golladay will almost certainly be released once the offseason begins. Designating Golladay a post-June 1 cut would save $13.5M against the cap while incurring $7.9M in dead money, according to Spotrac.

General manager Joe Schoen has made plenty of cap maneuvers to get the Giants into the playoffs in 2022 for the first time since 2016. He also was able to receive a third-round pick in the upcoming draft after trading away then-disgruntled wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Once the 2023 offseason hits, the Giants have the ability to shoot for the stars whenever a star talent (like Hopkins) could be available, via trade.