Giants Considered a Top Trade Option for 3-Time Pro Bowl QB

Derek Carr once claimed he’d “probably quit football” if he had to play outside the Raiders organization. Well, he may want to reassess that statement, as push may come to shove for the three-time Pro Bowler this offseason. With just one year remaining on his five-year, $125 million deal, he’s primed for a lucrative extension — one that a revamped Raiders front office may not be willing to give him.

If that proves to be the case, Carr could soon be added to the carousel of big-named signal-callers potentially on the move over the next few months. And, as is the case with Russell Wilson and (to a lesser degree) Jimmy Garoppolo, amongst others, the New York Giants are believed to be possible buyers. That is, according to NFL.com’s Marc Sessler, who named the G-Men as a prospective landing spot for the Raiders quarterback:

A new general manager and coach will decide whether to roll with hot-and-cold Daniel Jones or seek out something shinier. The new regime also will inherit a messy cap situation that currently has Big Blue $19 million in the red. Carr doesn’t feel like an easy fit in the Big Apple, but he’d have the chance to raise a once-proud franchise out of the mire.

Carr’s Future ‘Tied’ to Raiders Coaching Search

From an on-field perspective, the Giants and the Raiders enjoyed far different seasons in 2021. New York endured their fifth losing campaign in as many years, failed to solidify their quarterback position and pushed their winless playoff streak to a full decade. As for the Raiders, they captured double-digit wins for the first time since 2016 and punched a ticket to the postseason for only the second time in 19 years.

Yet despite the varying degrees of success, both organizations find themselves in the midst of an overhaul this offseason. Dave Gettleman retired from his throne as Giants GM before he could be axed, while Joe Judge was canned after a mere two seasons in East Rutherford. Jon Gruden resigned as Raiders head coach in late October and within 48 hours of their wild-card playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, GM Mike Mayock was handed his walking papers.

With both a front office and potential coaching change looming for each squad, a move under center could soon follow. Carr has openly pushed for coach Rich Bisaccia to shed the interim tag on his job title. With that said, we wouldn’t pencil him in for the full-time gig just yet. As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on January 15, “The Raiders will conduct a full and thorough coaching search — and it appears the future of quarterback Derek Carr will be tied in with it. Las Vegas and Carr have a mutual decision to make this offseason, and sources say the choice of the head coach will be a factor.”

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Quietly Impressive

The younger sibling of former Giants backup David Carr, Derek has quietly been one of the more consistent quarterbacks in football over his eight-year career with the raiders. His touchdown-to-interception ratio (2.27) ranks 12th all-time while his 65.0 completion percentage is tied with the aforementioned Russell Wilson for 14th-best in league history.

The Giants are believed to remain committed to Daniel Jones as their quarterback for at least the 2022 NFL season. However, much like Carr’s future in Las Vegas is contingent on the team’s GM and coach hires, Jones’ standing within the Giants organization could quickly pivot under a new regime.