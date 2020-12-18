Giants Designate 2x-Pro Bowler to Return from IR

Running back Devonta Freeman was removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. On Friday, some more good news trickled in for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Giants Open 21-Day Window for Devonta Freeman’s Return

The New York Giants have opened the window for Freeman’s return to the gridiron, announcing that the seven-year pro has been designated for return from injured reserve. Freeman, who was an in-season addition following a season-ending injury to Saquon Barkley, had served as the team’s starting running back dating back to Week 4 and spanning up until his most recent appearance, which dates back to Week 7. Ankle and hamstring issues ultimately led to Freeman landing on IR on November 13.

Over his five game appearances this season (4 starts), Freeman rushed for 172 yards and one touchdown on 54 attempts. He also chipped in with seven receptions for 58 yards through the air. Prior to sustaining injury, Freeman was beginning to carve out a major role within the Giants’ offense. From Week 5-6, his most recent two game appearances which he completed in-full, Freeman averaged 19 touches per game, totaling 144 yards from scrimmage over that span.

Now being designated to return, Freeman can practice for the next three weeks and can be activated to the team’s active roster at any point within the 21-day window.

What Will Freeman’s Role Look Like Upon Return?

In Freeman’s absence, the Giants have ridden the Wayne Train to a 4-2 record, and don’t appear primed to hop off anytime soon. Wayne Gallman has started each of New York’s last six games at running back, in return putting up his best statistical season to date. The four-year pro has recorded new career-highs in rushing attempts (121), rushing yards (561) and rushing touchdowns (6), the latter of which have come within the past seven games. In fact, his six rushing touchdowns over that span are three more than Gallman had accumulated in his previous 43 career games.

It’s clear that Gallman has cemented himself as the team’s lead-dog in the backfield, at least for the remainder of the season. Behind him, veteran Alfred Morris has been a pleasant surprise, averaging an outstanding 6.7 ypg on 40 attempts this year. Dion Lewis has been by far the least prolific rusher of the team’s three active backs, although his 133 receiving yards through 13 games outpace both Gallman and Morris.

Freeman is clearly a superior talent to that of Morris and Lewis and would likely quickly catapult himself above both players in his return to the lineup. Freeman’s receiving abilities are something the Giants failed to capitalize on prior to his injury (7 receptions in 2020), but could ultimately be what gets him back on the field. Freeman has had three seasons of at least 54 receptions and 410 receiving yards over his career. With limitations at the quarterback position (i.e. a hobbled Daniel Jones and a serviceable, yet underwhelming Colt McCoy) having an outlet receiver with Freeman’s skillset could prove invaluable over the final stretch of the season.

In terms of his contribution to the running game, expect Freeman to work behind Gallman as a clear second-option. Still, he should see his fair share of looks. As we noted above, this was a guy that the Giants liked enough to feed the ball 19 times per game prior to his injury.

