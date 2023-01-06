Giants Predicted to Land WR Compared to Star Rival

The New York Giants were reportedly “livid” when the Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a rare in-division trade in the 2021 NFL draft with the Dallas Cowboys in order to leap the Giants and draft Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who was Big Blue’s target at No. 11 overall.

Fast forward to 2023, Football Outsider analyst Mike Tanier in his recent mock draft has the Giants taking in the first round “a cross between DeVonta Smith Lite and a skinnier Jahan Dotson” in USC wide receiver Jordan Addison.

New York wouldn’t mind Addison becoming a talent like Smith, who has 88 catches for 1,129 yards and seven touchdowns in his second season.

Dotson, meanwhile, was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft and is tied among rookie receivers for receiving touchdowns (7).

Jordan Addison’s Profile

Addison spent his freshman and sophomore seasons playing at Pittsburgh and transferred to USC in May of 2022. As a freshman at Pitt, he caught 50 receptions for 666 yards and four touchdowns.

Then, in 2021, Addison won the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to college football’s most outstanding receiver for each season after totaling 1,593 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 100 receptions (15.9 avg.) in 14 games. He also showed capability in the running game, posting 56 rushing yards and a score on seven carries that year.

Once Pickett declared for the NFL draft, Addison transferred to USC to play for Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and head coach Lincoln Riley. However, a lingering hamstring injury kept Addison to post a more-than-respectable 59 receptions for 875 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games.

Standing at 6’0″ and 175 pounds, Addison is a slippery receiver with top-notch explosiveness and tremendous footwork when executing routes.

Oh my… What a route this is from Jordan Addison… pic.twitter.com/vRxzRmh0V2 — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) January 6, 2023

When describing Addison’s attributes, Tanier wrote, “He’s a lean YAC jitterbug on screens and shallow “shake” routes who is also smooth at the top of his stem on posts/digs/outs.”

Just like Tanier, ESPN’s Jordan Reid and The Draft Network’s Kyle Crabbs also have the Giants selecting Addison in their recent mock drafts.

Diving into Giants WR Situation in 2023

The Giants have very few options at the wide receiver position in 2023.

Sterling Shepard will be a free agent in 2023 and might not be ready for the start of next season as he rehabs from his torn ACL. Rookie Wan’Dale Robinson also might not be ready for Week 1 given that his torn ACL injury occurred in November. Darius Slayton, who is second on the Giants in receptions, will be a free agent in 2023 as well.

Mid-season addition Isaiah Hodgins has looked promising, nabbing 33 catches for 351 yards in eight games. Richie James has impressed, catching a team-high 57 balls for 59 yards in 16 games.

Still, the Giants have the chance to add a wide receiver through the draft, specifically in the high-end rounds.

General manager Joe Schoen will likely address the wideout spot in next year’s draft and has shown in recent memory of drafting high at the respective position. In the 2022 NFL draft, he drafted Wan’Dale Robinson in the second round. Unfortunately, Robinson suffered a torn ACL in November and most likely won’t be ready for the beginning of next season.

New York could benefit by adding a young talent in the 2023 NFL draft and Tanier believes Addison is the right fit.

“The Giants need a go-to WR1, and a ready-to-play one would be helpful now that they have skipped over their rebuilding phase,” Tannier wrote. “Addison can step in right away and give Daniel Jones the reliable all-purpose target he has never really had.”