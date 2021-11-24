Dez Bryant Rips Jason Garrett After Giants Firing

Shots have been fired!

Former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver Dez Bryant, who played under Jason Garrett during his time as head coach in Dallas, took to Twitter to share his thoughts following the New York Giants Giants‘ decision to part ways with their offensive coordinator on Tuesday, November 23.

“After hearing the news about JG [Jason Garrett], Kadarius Toney you will get to experience the love and Joy for football throughout your career,” Bryant wrote in a tweet.

Although this was certainly harsh since Bryant was kicking Garrett while he was down, it isn’t the first time he has blasted his former head coach.

After the Cowboys fired Garrett in January of 2020, Bryant decided to let the world know how he really felt about the move.

“I don’t have [any] sympathy for coach Garrett losing his job,” he wrote. “The Cowboys just became real contenders.”

Believe it or not, Bryant was once a Garrett guy and was on the ex-head coach’s leadership council during his time with the Cowboys.

But following the 2017 season, the Cowboys released Bryant after eight seasons. And It’s safe to say the three-time Pro Bowler and one-time First-Team All-Pro took it to heart.

Bryant and Garrett endured a good amount of success together from 2010-2017, where Bryant caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in 113 games.

As for Toney, who Bryant shouted out in his tweet, the rookie receiver and first-round pick has 35 receptions for 392 yards in nine games. However, he only has 12 catches for 75 yards in his last three games.

Judge Still Won’t Name Play Caller

With Garrett gone, Giants head coach Joe Judge still won’t name a play caller moving forward.

The reasoning behind his reluctance to do so is to not give their upcoming opponent an edge leading up to their matchup on Sunday, November 28.

And they will need every advantage they can get as the Giants have lost 12 of their last 14 contests to their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Regardless of Judge’s silence, multiple reports have indicated that offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens will be the one who takes over the play calling duties.

And while Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni agreed that the Giants have a competitive advantage by not naming an official play caller, they are operating as if It’s Kitchens.

Kitchens filled in for Garrett as the Giants’ play caller last year against the Cleveland Browns when Garrett was forced to miss this contest due to Covid-19.

Ironically, Kitchens has had prior success as an interim offensive coordinator, where he helped the Browns and rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield go 5-3 down the stretch of the 2018 season.

Jones on Garrett

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones gave a classy response when addressing the firing of Jason Garrett on Wednesday, November 24.

Jones told reporters that they will miss Garrett and he did a lot for them, but that It’s time to move on to thinking about the Eagles.

While Jones doesn’t feel the offense will see a dramatic change, he expects there to be different aspects implemented.

And although the Giants’ offense underperformed under Garrett, Jones stood at the podium and was willing to shoulder a large portion of the blame.

“I feel responsibility for our lack of production as an offense,” said Jones.

"I feel responsibility for our lack of production as an offense" – Daniel Jones pic.twitter.com/HIfGGjV7A2 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 24, 2021