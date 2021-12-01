Giants Predicted to Replace Daniel Jones With Raw, ‘All-Pro Upside’ QB

Could Week 13 be a slight glimpse into what lies ahead for the New York Giants? While Daniel Jones has time and time again proven his toughness over his nearly three-year run in East Rutherford, all signs currently point toward the Giants turning their offense over to Mike Glennon in the wake of Jones’ neck injury. Of course, Glennon is by no means the long-term answer under center for Big Blue, but Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins could be a peek into what may prove to be a consistent sight in 2022 — a Daniel Jones-less offense.

Changes are coming for the Giants. How much so is still up for debate. Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was recently kicked to the curb, and according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, further moves loom. The NFL insider reported on November 28th that Dave Gettleman is not expected to return to his general manager duties next season. Chances are head coach Joe Judge will get another year to prove his worth. However, with just 10 wins to his name since taking the helm in 2020, it wouldn’t be out of the question for a new GM to seek “their guy” — the same could be said at the quarterback position.

Giants Predicted to Draft Liberty QB Malik Willis

Thanks in large part to Gettleman’s “Trader Dave” ways in the 2020 draft, his likely predecessor may have enough ammo to find a replacement for the quarterback that Gettleman wagered his employment on just three years prior. Moving back in the first round for the first time since 2006, the Giants are now projected to have two top-11 picks in April’s upcoming draft.

With one of those selections, CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso predicts New York will swing big at the quarterback position, drafting tantalizing prospect Malik Willis out of Liberty.

“What the Giants need to do for 2022 is sign an established veteran, then address the quarterback position early in the draft. [Malik] Willis is raw but has All-Pro upside,” wrote Trapasso.

Willis, 22, originally committed to Auburn where he spent his first two collegiate seasons mostly riding the bench for the Tigers. His lack of playing time pushed Willis to take the leap and transfer to Liberty where he’s since established himself as one of the most dominant dual-threat options in the nation. In two seasons with the Flames, Willis has accounted for 69 total touchdowns (44 passing and 25 rushing). He did see a slight dip in completion percentage (61.6) and passer rating this season (149.1). However, he also set a new career-high in passing yards with 2,626. He is somewhat raw from the pocket but remains a viable passer.





Malik Willis 🔥 Most Exciting QB in College Football ᴴᴰ Malik Willis Highlights heisman qb liberty qb college football matt corral highlights bryce young highlights 2021-10-18T01:29:58Z

Is Jones Done in New York?

It’s easy to write off Jones as a bust. The fact of the matter is that 12 wins in 37 career starts just simply doesn’t cut it. However, the eye test proves he’s a capable signal-caller in this league when things are right around him. The problem is, the low level of (healthy) talent around him as well as questionable schematics have somewhat limited those glimpses. Still, he’s taken steps in year three and has vastly reduced his turnovers, as his 10 turnovers are tied for the sixth-fewest amongst starting quarterbacks.

However, there’s also a reasonable argument to be made that he hasn’t solidified himself enough to the extent to guarantee his place under center, especially should the organization undergo a massive overhaul this offseason. If Judge remains in place, which he likely will, expect Jones to get one final look next season. Of course, the recent Russell Wilson rumblings could undoubtedly change Jones’ outlook. However, if it comes down to riding with Jones or moving on to a veteran/rookie combo ala Willis and say Jimmy Garoppolo or Mitchell Trubisky, chances are the team will side with Jones.