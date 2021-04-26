NFL Insider: 3 Prospects Have Giants GM & Joe Judge in Disagreement

No, the New York Giants did not pull off a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers in the early parts of Monday — despite what a now-deleted tweet circulating the internet may have told you. This means Big Blue is still currently slated to select No. 11 overall come Thursday for the opening night of the 2021 NFL Draft. When they do ultimately end up on the clock, it appears that they will go one of three ways with their pick.

“Three things I’ve heard: Joe Judge loves DeVonta Smith; the organization likes cornerback Jaycee Horn a lot; and Dave Gettleman loves [Micah] Parsons,” NBC Sports’ Peter King has reported.

For what it’s worth, King opted for Parsons as the Giants’ selection in his final mock draft.

Latest Draft Notes Linking Smith & Horn to the Giants

All three players have been readily linked to the Giants throughout the draft process. It was reported earlier this month that the team’s front office is enamored with Smith. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner would slide in next to big-ticket free agent Kenny Golladay to put a stamp on a budding receiving corps for quarterback Daniel Jones.

“Is DeVonta Smith there [at 11]? And they have him as a top-three player on their board. By the way, it’s possible if he gets by the Dolphins — this is the thought — that there’s a good chance he’s there at 11. Then I think they do that,” reporter Jordan Raanan told Chris Carlin on 98.7 FM ESPN New York.

Speaking of Smith, the Alabama product is the only player to exceed 50-plus yards (60) receiving in a game against Jaycee Horn over the cornerback’s illustrious South Carolina career, per PFF. Horn, who opted out of the 2020 college season seven games into the year, recently underwent pre-draft zoom meetings with three teams including the Giants.

“They were all great meetings,” Horn told Josina Anderson on Undefined. “I’m just sitting back and waiting. I’m hearing all types of different stuff, [but] I’m just ready to be on a team and get ready for the season.”

Much like the effect Smith would have on the receiving corps, the 6-foot-1-inch, 205-pound Horn would add the finishing touch to the team’s secondary which already boasts the likes of Pro Bowler James Bradberry and offseason addition Adoree’ Jackson.

Will Character Concerns Push Giants Away From Parsons

When it comes to Parsons, there’s no denying the Penn State product would be worthy of the No. 11 overall pick. A do-it-all linebacker who flaunts pass-rushing upside on par with the top edge defenders in the class, Parsons is arguably the most talented defensive prospect on the board. However, character concerns could lead to a draft slide. In fact, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski recently floated the possibility of Parsons falling out of the first round entirely.

“His history isn’t pretty and includes ‘inciting a riot’ in high school, sexual hazing accusations at Penn State and fighting with a teammate,” Sobleski wrote. “Character matters more to certain teams than others. More often than not, someone is willing to take a chance on an elite talent. But it’s a sliding scale based on the potential investment. Maybe a first-round pick is too rich for teams that would still consider drafting Parsons.”

With the Deandre Baker selection backfiring on the organization just two drafts ago, the team may be hard-pressed to take yet another early-round gamble on a prospect with red flags in the character department.

