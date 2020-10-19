Eagles Likely Down 3 Star Players Against Giants on Thursday

And just like that, the New York Giants are back in it. Or at least they have a chance to be. It may just be one win, but Big Blue’s single-point victory over Washington in Week 6 has them in the metaphorical driver’s seat, just 1.5 games out of first place with three of their next four games within the division.

The first game on that docket kicks off this Thursday night. With a short week to prepare for game day, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking short-handed on the offensive side of the football once again, a regularity for the Birds this season.

Miles Sanders & Zach Ertz Headline Eagles Injuries

Running back Miles Sanders (knee) and tight end Zach Ertz (ankle) will be sidelined for Week 7 against the Giants, per ESPN’s Chris Mortenson. Sanders, Saquon Barkley’s backup at Penn State, injured his knee on a 74-yard scamper against the Ravens this past Sunday and is now expected to miss 1-2 weeks. Sanders has averaged 97 rushing yards per game over four of his five games this season. Expect Boston Scott to man the majority of the workload in the Eagles backfield during Sanders’ absence.

Ertz’s time away from the field is expected to be far more extensive. Mortenson has reported that the Pro Bowler could miss upwards of a month, likely making Ertz an IR candidate.

Speaking of the IR, fellow tight end Dallas Goedert and rookie first-round wide receiver Jalen Reagor are both eligible to come off the IR list for the Eagles in time for Thursday night, per NJ.com.

Alshon Jeffery, Desean Jackson and Lane Johnson could also be making their way back to the Eagles lineup in time to take on the Giants, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo also noted that offensive lineman Jack Driscoll (ankle) and Pro Bowl defensive lineman Malik Jackson (quad) are each expected to join Sanders and Ertz on the inactive list come Thursday. Jackson currently leads all Eagles players in pressures with 11.

Giants Injury Report

While the Giants did not practice on Monday, Giants.com’s Dan Salomone released an estimated injury report via Twitter.

Did not participates include wide receiver C.J. Board (concussion), safety Adrian Colbert (shoulder), cornerback Darnay Holmes (neck) and linebacker Tae Crowder (hamstring).

The Giants received “pretty positive” news on Board, who was immobilized and carted off the field in Washington this past Sunday. Colbert, who had overtaken Julian Love as the team’s starting safety in recent weeks, was deemed inactive in Week 6 due to his lingering shoulder issue. Crowder, of course, was the hero of Week 6, returning a fumble 43 yards in the fourth quarter, putting the Giants up on the scoreboard.

As for wideout Sterling Shepard, head coach Joe Judge noted the wideout is “closer” to a return, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. With that said, Shepard’s 21-day window to return from IR has not been opened due to his inability to practice.

