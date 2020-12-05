Giants Elevate Ex-Cowboys, Eagles Quarterback to Active Roster

The New York Giants are looking like a team that is prepared to be without starter Daniel Jones under center come Sunday. With the second-year pro listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury, the Giants have made two moves at the position in return.

Clayton Thorson, a fifth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2019, has been elevated from the team’s practice squad. While Alex Tanney, Eli Manning’s former backup who was a member of the Giants from 2018-19, has returned to New York, inking a practice squad deal.

The No. 167th selection in his draft class, Thorson’s tenure in Philadelphia ended before it ever really started. The former Northwestern standout was a shocking roster cut ahead of the 2019 regular season, a smidge over four months after being drafted. Interestingly enough, the Eagles filled Thorson’s roster spot with former Giants cast off, quarterback Kyle Lauletta, who currently resides on the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad.

Thorson was claimed off of waivers by the Dallas Cowboys the day after his release from the Eagles, connecting him with now-Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who served as Dallas’ head coach at the time.

Thorson found his way to New York in late-September of this year, being the lesser-heralded of two signings, alongside 2x-Pro Bowl running back Alfred Morris. Expect Thorson to man the No. 2 gig behind veteran Colt McCoy during Sunday’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Speaking of McCoy, the Texas Longhorn legend’s 53 consecutive starts is tied for the most by a quarterback among all Power Five conferences. The player he is tied with? Clayton Thorson.

Niko Lalos Elevated; DeVonta Freeman to Reserve/COVID-19 List

Alongside Thorson, the Giants have also elevated defensive end Niko Lalos to the active roster. The 23-year-old rookie made his NFL debut a week ago against the Cincinnati Bengals, intercepting a pass on his first career NFL snap. In total, Lalos logged eight total snaps (defense & special teams).

Despite his limited play-time, Lalos’ work ethic has not gone unnoticed by head coach Joe Judge.