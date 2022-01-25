‘Shut Up Sucka Boy’: Former Top-10 Pick Attacks Giants in Twitter Rampage

Over the past decade or so, there’s been a laundry list of draft selections that the New York Giants wish they could have back. From the Ereck Flowers to the Deandre Bakers of the world, there’s been a number of picks that have set the franchise back. However, despite Big Blue’s aptitude to misfire on early-round draft choices, one selection was particularly detrimental to the culture in East Rutherford.

Selected No. 10 overall in 2016, cornerback Eli Apple was immediately put in a position for success, inserted into one of the league’s top secondaries alongside the likes of Janoris Jenkins, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Landon Collins. However, No. 24 was more times than not the weak link on the backend. And while the Giants could have theoretically put up with some growing pains from a young player, what they couldn’t stomach was him being “a cancer” in the locker room — not my words, but rather Collins’ during a 2017 radio interview with Bob Wischusen of ESPN, via Ian O’Connor of the New York Post.

From numerous public spats with fellow teammates to nearly walking out on his team on multiple occasions (per CBS), from a suspension to live-tweeting support of opponents scoring touchdowns against the Giants despite still being a member of the Giants, the Apple experiment in New York was an utter disaster.

In 2018, the Giants finally decided enough was enough and traded Apple to the New Orleans Saints for two late-round draft picks. Since then Apple has bounced around the league, most recently finding some footing in Cincinnati, where he helped the Bengals advance to the AFC Championship game with a big-time interception in the final seconds of the Divisional Round. However, instead of focusing his postgame energy on celebrating the Bengals win, he used the time to take aim at the past franchises and their fanbases that gave up on him.

Apple Goes on Twitter Rant, Sending Shots at Giants & Saints

“Idk which fan base I hate more,” Apple tweeted on January 23, “prolly the saints but It’s close wit the giants it’s a toss up.”

When a Giants fan responded telling Apple the “the feeling’s mutual” and told the cornerback he was a “wasted pick” Apple asked, “When’s the giants playoff game start?”

USA Today’s Doug Rush shared a video of Apple’s interception against Tennessee, taking aim at Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, in which Apple responded “Shut up sucka boy.”

Shut up sucka boy — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 23, 2022

Apple Says New Orleans Smells

Of course, the Giants weren’t the only team/fanbase to receive shots from Apple. He also directed his hate towards the Saints and more specifically the smell and food of New Orleans.

“New Orleans is the dirtiest smelliest city and has the worst food ever,” Apple wrote. “it’s that swine and crawfish thts killin yall brains.”

Apple’s comments didn’t sit well with Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox. A New Orleans native, the NBA star allowed a GIF of Russell Westbrook do his speaking: