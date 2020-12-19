Eli Manning Voices Hot Take on Injured Daniel Jones

The New York Giants are set to take on the Cleveland Browns this Sunday night as the team looks to keep their playoff hopes alive. However, they will unfortunately not have the services of their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, at their disposal.

Instead, the Giants will reportedly once again go with veteran backup Colt McCoy under center, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Jones, who was officially listed as questionable on Friday, has been dealing with both hamstring and ankle injuries after he sustained a second “lower leg” injury in his return to Big Blue’s lineup this past weekend, a 26-7 loss to the Cardinals.

Prior to word breaking of Jones’ status for Sunday, the quarterback’s ex-teammate and future Hall of Famer, Eli Manning, decided to weigh in on the situation.

Manning, a former 16-year pro, knows a thing or two about gutting it out on the gridiron despite a few ailments. Hell, this is a guy who saw his consecutive regular-season games streak of 210 starts (third-most all-time) end only due to an inept decision at the hands of a certain mustached coach we shall not speak of.

The two-time Super Bowl Champion took to Twitter to voice his opinion, pleading for the Giants to “Let DJ play!”

