Eli Manning Sends Strong Message to Daniel Jones Ahead of Giants Playoffs

Two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning was the last quarterback to lead the New York Giants to the playoffs — now it’s Daniel Jones’s turn to do so.

The Giants are set to go on the road to play against the Minnesota Vikings in Super Wild Card Weekend on January 15. This will be the first playoff appearance for Jones, who called Manning earlier in the week for advice on how to prepare for such a pivotal game.

“It was (to) keep your process the same, keep your approach the same,” Jones said on January 13, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “Largely, it’s the same game. Your intensity is up a little bit, but nothing changes as far as your decision-making and how you approach the game. It’s the same game. Trust what has gotten you there.”

Manning won Super Bowl MVP during the Giants’ Super Bowl runs in the 2007 and 2011 seasons. Eight years after the latter Super Bowl run, Manning became teammates with Jones.

Now it’s Jones’s turn in the Big Apple. He believes in this season’s Giants squad and that they will be judged solely on their postseason performance.

“These games are the most meaningful games you can go play. And huge opportunities,” Jones said, per Raanan. “But it’s about the team. It’s about what we do as a group and how we’re remembered collectively rather than how any individual is remembered. Think we have a group of guys with that mindset.”

Daniel Jones Hopes to Have Better Playoff Debut Than Eli Manning

It’ll be tough for Jones to re-enact Manning’s first Super Bowl run when he threw six touchdowns and one interception and ended the then-undefeated New England Patriots season in Super Bowl 42.

However, it didn’t start so hot for Manning in his first playoff run. He lost his first playoff game in his second season against the Carolina Panthers as he completed 10-of-18 passes for 113 yards and threw interceptions and lost one fumble.

“I didn’t play well, and I made too many mistakes for us to win today,” Manning said after the 23-0 playoff loss in 2005, via Steve Serby of the New York Post. “It was not the way I wanted to come out and play. I look forward to coming back and getting better.”

Manning was 27 years old when he won the first playoff game of his career. Jones has a chance to do so at the age of 25 and can build off a strong outing from his last meeting against the Vikings. During the Week 16 loss to Minnesota, he threw for 334 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

It’ll be up to Jones to guide the offense once again at U.S. Bank Stadium with a chance of moving on to the Divisional Round.

Giants Injury Report Provides Plenty of Optimism

It’s been a long time coming, but the Giants are arguably the healthiest they have ever been entering a game this season.

The Giants’ January 13 injury report revealed that not a single player on the active roster was listed with an injury designation.

GIANTS WILD CARD STATUSES Out: None Doubtful: None Questionable: None — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) January 13, 2023

Head coach Brian Daboll will gladly see cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) returning after missing the last seven games of the regular season. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will be even more delighted as the defense will try to stop Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who caught 12 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown in their previous meeting.

Leonard Williams (neck), outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle), right tackle Evan Neal (ankle), wide receiver Marcus Johnson (knee) and defensive back Jason Pinnock (shoulder) will also likely play after being limited in practice throughout the week.