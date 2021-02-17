Video of Eli Manning Eating S*** While Skiing Goes Viral [WATCH]

Eli Manning, Super Bowl Champion? Twice. Super Bowl MVP? Dos. Future Hall of Famer? From a Giants fan’s perspective, duh. Future X Games participant? Not so much.

The former 16-year NFL veteran took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his own epic folly on the slopes. The proud father of four recently took a family ski trip. Spoiler alert, it didn’t end so well for the Giants legend.

Eli Manning Takes a Tumble on Skis

Known for avoiding a convoy of barrelling down defenders to deliver arguably the most historic completion in Super Bowl history, Manning’s multi-tasking prowess has clearly taken a hit since his playing days.

“This is what happens when I try to ski and film my kids at the same time,” Manning captioned his video.

This is what happens when I try to ski and film my kids at the same time. pic.twitter.com/scLqg629uZ — Eli Manning (@EliManning) February 16, 2021

Manning’s tumble led to its fair share of jokes and rifts on the internet. Probably the one that most struck a chord among Giants faithful was NFL Update on Twitter drawing parallels between Manning’s inability to keep his balance and another Giants quarterback…

Manning Returning to the Giants?

Late last month, long-time columnist Gary Myers tweeted that Manning dropped by the Giants’ offices to say his hellos and voice his desire to return to the organization in some capacity.

“Eli Manning told me he stopped by NYG offices last week to say hi to trainers, video people & equipment staff & visited with John Mara,” Myers tweeted. “Eli expressed an interest to Mara to work for NYG and they’re going to carve out a role. Best guess: Mentoring players. No coaching.”

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as Manning has seemingly been planning his re-insertion into the organization from the day he announced to the world that he would be hanging up his cleats.

“This organization, as I said, so many close friends within the organization, and not just the former teammates, but people in all departments of the organization,” Manning said during his retirement press conference in 2020. “The faces, they don’t change. People don’t leave here because of all the wonderful people and the way the organization is run, and they take care of the people here. You do have so many great people that I’d love to be around and be around the people that I call my friends.”

Manning Continues to Lend a Helping Hand to Daniel Jones

While coaching may be out of the picture for Manning, that doesn’t mean he won’t continue to serve as a mentor for the player he handed the keys to the Giants’ offense to.