Former Giants Disappointment Praised for Showing With New Team

The New York Giants wanted this consistent version of tight end Evan Engram when they drafted him in the first round in the 2017 NFL draft.

It just was never meant to be for the Giants, who now get to see Engram thrive with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Sunday, it was a career day for Engram, who stole the show in Week 14 with 11 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-22 victory at Tennessee.

His performance was a reminder of how talented the Mississippi product can be.

“It was a lot of fun,” Engram said. “It’s kind of euphoric.”

Engram is now closing in on a career year. He has four games left to play, with 53 receptions for 548 receiving yards and four touchdowns while becoming one of Trevor Lawrence’s top options in the passing game.

Engram’s Tenure in New York

Engram, 27, was once seen as one of the most dangerous tight ends in football in college. While he was seen as a matchup nightmare, given his receiver-like skills as a tight end, his Giants’ tenure was hurt by injuries and most of all, drops.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder had 29 career dropped passes and a 34.4 percent contested catch rate, per Pro Football Focus. He appeared in 65 games with 51 starts for the Giants, only playing in a full season once, that being in 2020 when he was surprisingly voted to a Pro Bowl.

Big Blue had always wanted more from Engram, who logged his best season as a rookie in 2017. He caught 64 out of 115 pass targets for 722 yards and six touchdowns.

The former first-round pick was also dealt a bad hand. When Engram arrived in 2017, the Giants were coming off an 11-5 season. He wouldn’t be a part of a winning team in New York and had three different head coaches and four different tight ends coaches during his Giants tenure.

Once Engram was set to be a free agent after the 2021 season, it was inevitable that the Giants would look in another direction at tight end. There was already talk that the team would trade him at last year’s trade deadline when Dave Gettleman was the general manager.

The Jaguars signed Engram to a one-year deal and Giants’ first-year general manager would proceed to draft Daniel Bellinger, a 2022 fourth-round pick out of San Diego State.

Bellinger’s Bright Future

The Giants don’t have many playmakers on their squad, but Bellinger is looking like a keeper. He has efficiently caught 24 receptions on 26 targets for 195 yards and two touchdowns in nine games, including one rushing touchdown.

However, it’s speculated by ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan that he could miss the team’s Week 15 game against the Washington Commanders due to a ribs injury he suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Brian Daboll on Sunday said Bellinger was “sore.. pretty sore.”

TE Daniel Bellinger (ribs) is “sore … pretty sore,” per coach Brian Daboll. Didn’t sound great for him. Added it’s too early to tell on Leonard Williams (neck), Adoree Jackson (knee), Ben Bredeson (knee) and Xavier McKinney (hand).#Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 12, 2022

That was his second game back from a devastating eye injury he suffered back in Week 7, in which he missed four games.

Bellinger has been one of the more steady pass-catching options on the team’s offense. He has also shown to be a contributor as a blocker. In five of his nine games played, he has posted a 64.0 pass-blocking grade or better, according to PFF. In four years at San Diego State, Bellinger was used more as an extension of the offensive line than a receiver.

But the Giants believe Bellinger has more to offer across the board. If Bellinger can get consistently healthy, he will become an interesting option in an offense that lacks receiving threats.