Giants Drop ‘Concerning’ Addition to Injury Report Ahead of Playoffs

The New York Giants hope to have their full squad against the Minnesota Vikings in Super Wild Card Weekend, but there was a notable addition to their January 12 injury report.

Right guard Evan Neal (ankle) and wide receiver Marcus Johnson (knee) were added to the injury report, listed as limited. SB Nation’s Big Blue View believes it’s “a little bit concerning” that the Giants posted the starting right guard Neal on the report.

Little bit concerning to see Evan Neal's name pop up on the list. https://t.co/iK60YIF80X — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) January 12, 2023

Neal was one of the few Giants starters who played against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18.

Johnson played throughout the Week 18 game, catching three passes for 36 yards on six targets. Before the season-finale game, Johnson primarily served as the fourth receiver and a special teams player, logging 20 to 30 snaps per game.

Turbulent Rookie Season for Evan Neal

Neal posted a season-worst 28.2 Pro Football Focus grade in the Giants’ season-finale loss to the Eagles. He was flagged for two false start penalties while only playing in the first half. He also had a tough game against the Vikings on Christmas Eve, allowing seven pressures, including a sack, in the team’s 27-24 loss.

Also, 23 of his 39 pressures allowed, per PFF, have come since he returned from a sprained MCL that was suffered in a Week 7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Giants haven’t gotten the results they wanted from the 2022 first-round draft pick. Yet, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said he has been encouraged by the rookie’s production.

“Every week, you got to go in with a plan. Evan’s no different,” Kafka said, via Sports Illustrated’s Patricia Traina. “He goes in, he comes to work every day working on his fundamentals and techniques, and he’s going to work on those things that he saw on the tape. He’s going to work to fix it, and that’s what he’s doing. I’m happy with where he’s been from yesterday and today.”

If Neal is unable to play versus the Vikings, Tyre Phillips is next in line to start at right tackle. Phillips started at left tackle in Week 18 and made four other starts at right tackle in Neal’s absence during the season.

Whoever gets the start at right tackle will have to go against imposing Vikings pass rushers Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith.

Other Giants Injury Updates

Center Jon Feliciano, who was listed as limited on Wednesday, was upgraded to a full participant on January 12.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Thursday that he has seen progress in cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee), who hasn’t played since the team’s loss in Week 11 to the Detroit Lions.

“I think he feels good,” Daboll said, via NJ Advance Media. “I think (Thursday) is another important day for him. Encouraged (and) hopeful, but I think we have to go through these next two days seeing progress. We have to see how he does rep after rep after rep. I think he’s making progress, but, again, never want to put anybody out there that’s not fully ready to go or (doesn’t) feel ready to go.”

Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle), safety Jason Pinnock (shoulder) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) remained limited, while safety Xavier McKinney (fingers) remained full.